The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will face-off at the Footprint Center for the 2022-2023 NBA regular season. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center for the 2022-2023 NBA regular season. Both championship-contender teams will have the first taste of a possible playoff-game early in the season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Regular season game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Phoenix Suns with 2 wins and 1 loss so far have fulfilled the expectations. In fact, Devin Booker has surprised everyone by pulling up more than 25 points in the first three regular-season games. The 25-year-old guard will need to keep this performance through the regular season to end at the top of the Western Conference, just like last season.

On the other side, the Golden State Warriors have the same 2-1 record as the Suns, but still have to make changes to the game, if the Dubs don't want any surprises, just like in their last matchup against the Sacramento Kings, who went five points behind the 2022 NBA Champion. Even so, Stephen Curry got three 30+ points games to earn a fantastic start 14th NBA Season.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors faced each other four times last season. In fact, this matchup was pretty even, with two wins for each side. As Western Conference rivals, the games are expected to be tough. Even so, it was supposed to be the last season WC finals, but the Dallas Mavericks made the upset.

Their last matchup against each other, Stephen Curry didn't play, but Jordan Pooled registered 38 points with 9 rebounds, and 7 assists to win over the Suns. While, both Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker pulled up 22 points each for the Phoenix side, but couldn't avoid to lose.

How to watch or live stream free Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular season Game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors to be played on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Footprint Center in the city of Phoenix, Arizona will be broadcast onfuboTV (Free Trial) as well as TNT for the United States.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorite to win this game yet. However, the final odds will most likely be posted in the next few hours. As this NBA game is so early in the season, the oddsmakers in the US have a hard job with the predictions.