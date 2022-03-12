Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center this Sunday, March 13. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Footprint Center this Sunday, March 13 at 9:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Phoenix Suns are the first team to secure a playoff spot. Something totally predictable taking into account the excellent season they are having. But of course, that doesn't mean they should relax, but rather continue to strengthen as a team in search of becoming champions.

On the Lakers' side, they were finally able to return to victory (122-109 against the Washington Wizards) after two painful losses, first against the Spurs and then against the Rockets, one of the worst teams of the season. The criticism of some of the Los Angeles stars continues, and for the moment the players have not been able to silence voices based on good results. They have a more than difficult game against the tough Suns, but these same Lakers a couple of games ago surprised the Warriors, so they will try to do the same now against the leaders.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: FuboTV

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Sunday, March 13 at 9:00 PM (ET) at the Footprint Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Suns on October 22 and December 22 by 115-105 and 108-90, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Sunday, March 13, at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Bally Sports AZ, Spectrum SportsNet.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, although they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Likewise, it is more than clear that the Suns will be chosen favorites, who have undoubtedly been the best team this season.

