Toronto Raptors will face Miami Heat at the Scotiabank Arena this Sunday, April 3. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat will face each other at the Scotiabank Arena today, April 3 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

With so few games left, each match becomes key in this regular season finale. But even more so if two teams that are still fighting for objectives face each other, as is the case with these two. The Miami Heat are struggling to retain their leadership under threat from several franchises, most notably the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers.

On the Raptors side, they remain in sixth place, but with only 2 games difference with the Cavaliers, so a defeat would leave them very close to losing their Playoff position. On the other hand, if they did win they would be only three wins behind the leaders (the Heat), although with so many teams ahead of them, to think of finishing leaders would be very optimistic. But what they could do is move up a few spots and the Raptors will go for it.

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Live stream: FuboTV

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat will play today, April 3 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Scotiabank Arena will be the will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Raptors on January 29 and February 1 by 124-120 and 110-106, respectively; and one for Miami Heat on January 17 by 104-99.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat to be played today, April 3, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Toronto Raptors will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by 3.5 points, while the game total is set at 212.5 points.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

* Odds by PointsBet