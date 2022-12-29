The path of any quarterback is probably the toughest road in the league for how competitive it can be. Joshua Dobbs had that journey, but now he will get a big opportunity in the Tennessee Titans. Find out more about his age, height, contract, career stats, and social media.

Injuries are a major part of the sport for how violent it is. That makes most players miss time at some point in their careers, although it also means that new opportunities may appear for those stuck far below in the depth chart. The start Joshua Dobbs will get for the Tennessee Titans against the Dallas Cowboys on TNF could be the most important match for the QB to stay in the NFL.

Dobbs was a fourth-round selection in the 2017 NFL draft by the Steelers. He was the 135th overall pick to add competition to the quarterback room as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup. But he was never able to establish himself in the league.

He was in the practice squad of the Detroit Lions last week. Although the Titans decided to claim him immediately after Ryan Tannehill got hurt to against the Chargers. Dobbs was set to be Malik Willis’ replacement, though the rookie couldn’t hold on to the starting spot.

How old is Joshua Dobbs?

Dobbs was born on January 26, 1995, so he is currently 27 years old. His place of birth was Alpharetta, Georgia, USA.

How tall is Joshua Dobbs?

Dobbs is 6’3” and he also weights around 216 lbs.

What is Joshua Dobbs’ contract?

Dobbs has been in three teams this season after stints in the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. He recently signed a 1.035.000-dollar deal for one year with the Tennessee Titans, according to Spotrac. The QB is on their active roster since December 21.

What are Joshua Dobbs’ career stats?

Dobbs doesn’t have much experience in the league despite being drafted in 2017. He played six games total in his whole career but hasn’t started in any of those. In those appearances for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he completed 10 passes in 17 attempts for 45 yards. The quarterback hasn’t thrown for a touchdown yet and has one interception. His last time on the field was on January 3, 2021.

Does Joshua Dobbs have any social media?

Dobbs is at @joshdobbs on Instagram and TikTok. He is also at @josh_dobbs1 on Twitter, where he has 235.000 followers.