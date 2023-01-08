Pittsburgh Steelers play against Cleveland Browns today for a game in the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 18 in your country today

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns meet in a Week 18 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh today, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team still has a remote chance of reaching the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Steelers have a current three-game winning streak against the Panthers, Raiders and Ravens, the most recent against the Ravens being on January 1, 2023.

The Browns won a recent game against the Washington Commanders 24-10, but sadly that win does nothing for them to make the Playoffs since the Browns were eliminated.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Kick-Off Time

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play for the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, January 8 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites at -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a winning streak. Cleveland Browns are underdogs at +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 18 game is: Steelers -2.5.

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 / 1.70 Totals 40.5 Cleveland Browns +2.5 / 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM

