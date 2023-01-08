San Francisco 49ers play against Arizona Cardinals today for a game in the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 18 in your country today

San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet in a Week 18 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara today, January 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites to play in the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers haven't lost a game since Oct. 23, 2022, their current winning streak is their longest as of the close of the 2022 regular season with nine perfect wins.

The Cardinals will not reach the playoffs and therefore will not be able to play the upcoming Super Bowl that will be hosted at their home field. The season was a flop for the Cardinals with a 4-12 record and they are likely to lose this game.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play for the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, January 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 8:25 AM (AEDT) January 9

Canada: 4:25 PM (EST)

China: 5:25 AM (AEDT) January 9

Germany: 10:25 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CST)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (GMT)

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -14 spread and 1.10 moneyline that will pay $110 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to win the last game of the regular season. Arizona Cardinals are underdogs with +14 ATS and 7.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 18 game is: 49ers -14.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -14 / 1.10 Totals 39.5 Arizona Cardinals +14 / 7.25

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).