In recent year, multiple NFL players have been spotted doing an unusual celebration: The Griddy. But which is the origin of it and why did they start using it after a huge play?

In the NFL, celebrations are something really special for all the players. Lately, some of them have been spotted doing an unusual dance: The Griddy. Where does it come from and why did they adopted this trend?

Recently, the NFL decided to let the players enjoy more their big plays. Celebrations are now even recognized by the league with an award to the best one of the year and of course everyone is grateful about it.

But lately there has been one that tons of players use during the games. The Griddy, a popular dance in social media, has been part of the NFL recently and here's its origin.

The Griddy dance: Origin of it and why do NFL players celebrate with it

Social media has created tons of trends lately, specially with TikTok and Snapchat as the favorites to post short videos of dances or choreographies. That's where The Griddy started.

In 2020, Justin Jefferson, Vikings' wide receiver, brought this dance to the NFL for the first time. He was inspired by Louisiana's Allen Davis, who created the rhythmic dance and uploaded it to Snapchat, where all his followers watched it.

Jefferson is the player who does The Griddy the most, but then some other players copied it. The dance even arrived to the Super Bowl LVII, where Jalen Hurts, Eagles' quarterback, did it after his first touchdown of the game.