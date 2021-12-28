John Madden passed away at the age of 85, the NFL announced. Here, check out how to watch Fox Sports documentary on the football legend and broadcaster.

'All Madden': How and where to watch the documentary on the NFL legend John Madden

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend, has died at the age of 85, the NFL announced Tuesday. Just on Christmas, Fox Sports released a documentary about his life. Here, check out when, where and how to watch it.

A legendary football figure, Madden is remembered as the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl winning coach. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 for his coaching career, in which he went 103-32-7 in 10 seasons with the Raiders.

However, for other generations, he’s most known as a broadcaster and the long-running Madden NFL video game series he had endorsed since 1988. The documentary features archival footage, as well as commentary from Madden himself, his family and other football legends, including Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

All Madden: How to watch the documentary?

If you didn’t catch it on Fox during Christmas or want to watch it for the first time, you’ll have to wait until January 3rd, when it will be available on some streaming platforms. The documentary will be available to stream on ESPN+, Peacock and free on Tubi.

The documentary is centered for most part on the 30 years after his coaching career, while explores the impact of Madden in football, including how he made his mark on broadcast television and how he revolutionized the video game industry.

Besides Brady and Mahomes, the documentary also features interviews with Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Lawrence Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Bill Parcells, and Roger Goodell. It’s certainly a great way to remember this legend of the sport.