Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes won their second straight Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs after a 25-22 thriller in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, looking into next season, the Chiefs are already making moves. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be released, L’Jarius Sneed could be franchise tagged or even traded and Chris Jones is waiting for a massive contract extension.

That means Mahomes and Reid are already dialed up to chase something never done before in the NFL. The famous 3-peat. That could put them ahead in any comparison with Tom Brady and the Patriots’ dynasty.

Andy Reid and Chiefs have major internal problems

Although the Kansas City Chiefs just won another Super Bowl, they are the second lowest rated team in the annual NFL Player Report Cards. The grades are really worrying for the entire organization.

Treatment of families (D+ / 18th ranked team), nutritionist-dietician (F / 31st ranked team), locker room (F / 28th ranked team), training room (D / 31st ranked team), training staff (F / 32nd ranked team), team travel (D / 27th ranked team) and ownership (F- / 32nd ranked team).

Of course, the most important thing is to win championships, but, this evaluation is clearly a bad look for owner Clark Hunt. He has a dynasty in the works under terrible conditions.

Meanwhile, Andy Reid is one of the few who stands out in the franchise, as he was the highest-rated head coach in the NFL with an A+. However, the evaluation through the NFLPA for the rest of personnel is not insignificant, as it can influence the decision about the future of many stars.