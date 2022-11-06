Arizona Cardinals play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 9 in your country

Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on November 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The odds of the home team making it to the postseason are low. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Cardinals are not playing like last year, this time they are struggling to win games and Kyler Murray is going through a rough patch. The Cardinals' most recent game was a 26-34 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

The Seahawks are doing well without Russell Wilson, they have a positive record with five wins and only three losses. The last three weeks were perfect for the Seahawks as they won against the Cardinals, Chargers and Giants.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Kick-Off Time

Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) November 7

Canada: 4:05 PM (EDT)

China: 4:05 AM November 7

Germany: 10:05 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDT)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (BST)

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Arizona Cardinals are favorites at home with -2 spread and 1.80 moneyline that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a negative record and the visitors won two recent games. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +2 ATS and 1.91 moneyline. The totals are offered at 49 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 9 game is: Seahawks +2.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Arizona Cardinals -2 / 1.80 Totals 49 Seattle Seahawks +2 / 1.91

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).