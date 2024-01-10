The Baltimore Ravens are trying to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history. Lamar Jackson has been sensational and should collect his second MVP award in a season where he led the franchise to victories over big contenders such as the San Francisco 49ers to post a 13-4 record.

The Ravens conquered the AFC North and clinched the No.1 seed in the AFC with one of the best defenses in the league. Furthermore, their offense is explosive with names such as Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers.

So, logic says the Baltimore Ravens should be favorites in the NFL before the start of the playoffs. Nevertheless, as it’s happened all season, they are once again underdogs.

Just remember, the numbers you’ll read next are totally unexpected considering some of the teams which were beaten by the Ravens: Texans, Browns, Rams, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins and, of course, the 49ers on the road.

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 2024?

The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the Super Bowl (+230) over the Baltimore Ravens (+350). Just two weeks ago, Lamar Jackson went to Santa Clara and smashed the 49ers in a 33-19 win on Monday Night Football.

In fact, that performance on the road, followed by another master class against the Miami Dolphins, almost locked the MVP award for Jackson over Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Tua Tagovailoa. However, it’s not enough for the oddsmakers.

What are the odds for Super Bowl 2024?

The Buffalo Bills are the third favorite to win the Super Bowl (+650) after they claimed the AFC East and clinched the No.2 seed. The Dallas Cowboys (+750) are fourth and Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs (+900) come in fifth place.

In the rest of the pack: Philadelphia Eagles (+1400), Miami Dolphins (+1600), Detroit Lions (+2200), Cleveland Browns (+2800), Houston Texans (+4500), Los Angeles Rams (+5000), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8000), Green Bay Packers (+10000) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (+15000).