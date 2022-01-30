Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will clash off today at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this decisive NFL Conference Championship game free in different parts of the world.

Kansas City Chiefs will come against Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs today, January 30, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this NFL Conference Championship match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 31st overall meeting. Interestingly, the Cincinnati Bengals have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 16 games so far, while the Kansas City Chiefs have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on January 2, 2022, and it ended in a 34-31 win for Bengals at home in Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2021/22 NFL regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the new AFC champion and the first Super Bowl LVI participant.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Brazil: ESPN

United States: Fubo TV (free trial), CBS

Canada: CTV, RDS

Mexico: TUDN, ESPN

Australia: 7Mate

UK: Sky Sports

France: TF1, beIN Sports

Spain: Movistar+