The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Read here to find out the kick-off time, game predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 6 in your country

In a matchup with possible playoff implications, the Cleveland Browns host the New England Patriots in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

So far, so good for the Browns with Jacoby Brissett as their quarterback. Deshaun Watson is the future of the franchise, but he is still serving a 11-game suspension so the team has managed to be in contention with a 2-3 record. They're only one game behind the AFC North leaders, Baltimore Ravens. Last week, the Browns lost in a 30-28 thriller against the Chargers missing a last-second field goal.

The Patriots lost QB Mac Jones three weeks ago with an ankle injury, but have managed to survive with third string quarterback, Bailey Zappe. New England has a 2-2-1 record and come from a great performance at home smashing the Detroit Lions 29-0. The all-time series is 13-13 and the Patriots have won the last four meetings. With a win, Bill Belichick will tie George Halas as the second winningest coach in NFL history.

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 17)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 1 AM (CST) (Monday, October 17)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (CDMX)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: IZZI, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, FOX.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Browns are 2.5-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -140 for Cleveland and +115 for the New England Patriots. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Cleveland Browns -140 Totals (Over/Under) 43 points New England Patriots +115

*Odds via BetMGM

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The New England Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. You can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and check out the best moments of Sunday's action by getting here NFL RedZone.