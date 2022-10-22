Dak Prescott is back for the Dallas Cowboys when they host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys in a very interesting matchup of Week 7 in the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

After losing a a crucial game at Philadelphia, the Dallas Cowboys will try to bounce back in the long awaited return of Dak Prescott. The quarterback missed five games with a fractured right thumb in the season opener against Tampa Bay. At the moment, Mike McCarthy's team has a 4-2 record but, they are still in third place of the NFC East considering the Eagles (6-0) and Giants (5-1) are playing really solid football. The Cowboys front with Micah Parsons has been sensational leading the NFL with 24 sacks.

Meanwhile, Detroit (1-4) are once again destined to a losing season and this franchise simply can't turn things around. Head coach Dan Campbell and his players have shown flashlights of improvement. Nevertheless, they just have one win and on their last game were blown out 29-0 by the Patriots. QB Jared Goff and the offense have clicked averaging almost 35 points, but the real problem is the defense. The Lions come off their bye-week and RB D'Andre Swift will be back after missing two games.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: Kickoff Time

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 24)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 1 AM (CST) (Monday, October 24)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (CDMX)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Fox Sports, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), CBS.

UK: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Cowboys are a 6.5-point favorite at home. The moneyline is -300 for Dallas and +240 for the Detroit Lions. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys -300 Totals (Over/Under) 49 points Detroit Lions +240

*Odds via BetMGM

