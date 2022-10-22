Russell Wilson's status is the main story when the Denver Broncos host the New York Jets in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The New York Jets visit the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 23 in Empower Field at Mile High. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

QB Russell Wilson has been officially ruled out for the Broncos due to a hamstring injury. That and a shoulder problem have produced a very disappointing season for the star quarterback considering Denver made a blockbuster trade with Seattle to get him. Now, with 2-4 record, Denver will turn to Brett Rypien as the starter.

The New York Jets are one of the biggest surprises of the season and Robert Saleh could be the NFL Coach of the Year if this trend continues. The Jets have a 4-2 record and are on a three-game winning streak after beating Pittsburgh, Miami and Green Bay. Since 2010, in the Rex Ryan era, New York weren't that close to a 5-2 start. Broncos lead the all-time series 22-16-1 and the Jets have lost seven of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets: Kickoff Time

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 24)

Canada: 4:05 PM (ET)

China: 4:05 AM (CST) (Monday, October 24)

Germany: 10:05 PM

Ireland: 9:05 PM

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDMX)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Canal Nueve/Televisa, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), CBS.

UK: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets: Predictions and Odds

Russell Wilson's absence has shifted the line in a major way. Now, the oddsmakers put the Jets as a 1.5-point favorite on the road. The moneyline is +100 for the Broncos and -120 for New York.

BetMGM Denver Broncos +100 Totals (Over/Under) 36.5 points New York Jets -120

