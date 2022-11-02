The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in the start of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to stay undefeated when they clash with the Texans on Thursday Night Football. This game of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on November 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Amazon Prime Video. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Houston Texans are well on their way to another losing season with a 1-5-1 record. It will be their third consecutive one. Lovie Smith hasn't turn around this franchise after being named head coach. That was a very controversial decision, because many fans thought David Culley deserved a shot following his role as interim coach in 2021. The Deshaun Watson's scandal just left the team in shambles and facing another long rebuilding process.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL with a 7-0 record. Last week, they crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers (35-13) and Jalen Hurts set a new franchise record for consecutive wins in the regular season. The quarterback is clearly in the MVP conversation and WR A.J. Brown is having a tremendous year after his departure from the Tennessee Titans.

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, November 4)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (CST) (Friday, November 4)

Germany: 1:15 AM (Friday, November 4)

Ireland: 12:15 AM (Friday, November 4)

Mexico: 6:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 12:15 AM (Friday, November 4)

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Eagles are a huge 14-point favorite to remain undefeated. The moneyline is +525 for the Houston Texans and -750 for Philadelphia. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Houston Texans +525 Totals (Over/Under) 45 points Philadelphia Eagles -750

*Odds via BetMGM

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though the Thursday Night Football game of Week 9 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Texans will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this matchup from Houston will be available in fuboTV (7-day free Trial).