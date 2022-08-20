Jacksonville Jaguars play against Pittsburgh Steelers for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at TIAA Bank Field today, August 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team needs to solve their offensive line situation. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a top young quarterback but the team still needs an offensive line to support Trevor Lawrence. In 2021, the Jaguars lost 14 games and won just three in what was one of the franchise's worst seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first season without Ben Roethlisberger, but it looks like they've already found their next big quarterback. Things will be different for Tomlin this year but at least he is one of the best head coaches in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Storylines

Jacksonville Jaguars want the 2022-2023 NFL season to be better than the previous one but their offensive line is too weak to win the game. Trevor Lawrence was a big star playing college football but the NFL is something totally different, plus he doesn't have the same weapons available.

Pittsburgh Steelers played in the 2022 Playoffs but they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 21-42 on the road. That was the last of Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback, but for the upcoming season the Steelers could use their newly drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jacksonville Jaguars vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.67 moneyline that will pay $167 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record in the preseason but the visitors will use their new drafted quarterback. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Jaguars -2.5.

BetMGM Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5 / 1.67 Totals 42 Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 / 2.25

