Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a heartfelt statement in the wake of John Madden's sudden passing. Check out what he had to say about it.

The NFL community is shocked and saddened by the passing of legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden. Even though he was 85 years old already, he was the kind of person one would think would be around forever.

Madden's football legacy goes beyond words and far beyond video games. We're talking about a caring, dedicated man who lived and breathed football for his entire life and that helped shape today's NFL.

Unsurprisingly, this news made all kinds of sports-related personalities take to social media to express their condolences, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones; who shared perhaps the most emotional set of words on the subject.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Issues Emotional Statement Over John Madden's Death

(Statement via Cowboys)

"This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created. A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life.

I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.

When I think of a person of sports who is worthy of the term, "larger than life," I have always thought of John. And I always will.

If you knew John, he made your life better. For me he was a trusted confidant, advisor, a teacher and above all, a very dear friend. When he walked into the room, it was a better day. When he talked, you listened, and you learned. When he laughed, everyone in the room laughed. And when he got back on the bus to leave, you always wanted more. You were always looking forward to his next visit.

Our hearts go out to Virginia and Joe and Mike and the grandchildren. He is survived by a wonderful family and literally millions of loved ones.

A life in football is a gift and a blessing. John lived all of his days with dignity, kindness and a sense of personal caring for everything and everyone.

There is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden."

This is just one of countless tributes and homages paid to one of the most influential men in football history. Madden's legacy impacted generations and will live on forever as long as there's a football and a gridiron.