The Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the best games in the 2022 NFL regular season. Read here to find out the kick-off time, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Kansas City will host the Buffalo Bills in the most expected matchup of Week 6 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 16 in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

For many experts, this is the Game of the Season. Kansas City are, yet again, a Super Bowl contender with a 4-1 record and commanding the AFC West. QB Patrick Mahomes has been spectacular: 1398 yards, 15 touchdowns, 110.5 rating and only two interceptions. Nevertheless, the Bills will be their toughest challenge to date in a game that could determine home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

For the Buffalo Bills, the long awaited rematch of the 2021 AFC Divisional playoffs is finally here. Last January, in one of the greatest games in NFL history, Josh Allen led a fourth quarter game-winning drive leaving only 13 seconds on the clock. In an amazing turn of events, Patrick Mahomes and his offense tied the score and won a ticket to the AFC Championship game in overtime. The Bills lost that coin toss and Josh Allen never touched the ball. Now is the moment for revenge.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 17)

Canada: 4:25 PM (ET)

China: 4:25 AM (CST) (Monday, October 17)

Germany: 10:25 PM

Ireland: 9:25 PM

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDMX)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Canal 5/Televisa, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), CBS.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Kansas City Chiefs are the underdog at home by 2.5 points in the spread. The moneyline is +120 for the Chiefs and -145 for the Bills. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs +120 Totals (Over/Under) 54 points Buffalo Bills -145

*Odds via BetMGM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

In one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Buffalo Bills will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as part of Week 6 in the 2022 NFL regular season. You can enjoy it in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and check out the best moments of every game by getting here NFL RedZone.