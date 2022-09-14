Thursday Night Football starts in 2022 with an extraordinary AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Here you will find predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will clash in the best game of Week 2 in the 2022 NFL season. Here you will find the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. A great option to see the game in the United States is fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Kansas City Chiefs started the 2022 NFL season with an impressive 44-21 win at Arizona against the Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes had one of the best quarterback performances of Week 1 in the NFL with 5 touchdown passes and 360 yards. Still, the AFC West is up for grabs with tremendous players at the QB position: Mahomes with the Chiefs, Justin Herbert (Chargers), Derek Carr (Raiders) and Russell Wilson (Broncos). Considering this division might go down to the wire, this game could be crucial for tiebreaking procedures, home-field advantage and to clinch a berth in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Chargers want to forget about a disappointing 2021 season and sent a strong message in Week 1 towards becoming a contender in the AFC. Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-19 divisional win against the Raiders, which served as a revenge game from that thriller of last season’s Week 18 when the Chargers were eliminated in overtime. For Brandon Staley’s team, the road to take the AFC West goes through Kansas City and a victory at Arrowhead Stadium might be the emotional boost to become a possible Super Bowl threat.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Game Information

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET).

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Storylines

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their meeting against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium with a 30-24 score. That was one of the early upsets of the 2021 NFL season and Patrick Mahomes didn't have his best performance with two interceptions. On the other hand, Justin Herbert was superb throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

For the Chargers, Khalil Mack had a spectacular debut as the newest addition to the defense. In Week 1 against the Raiders, the linebacker had six tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. If it wasn't for Minkah Fitzpatrick's (Steelers) massive game at Cincinnati, Mack would have been a serious candidate for AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

How to watch or live stream free Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers in the US

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the start of Week 2 in the 2022 NFL season. Another option in the United States to tune the broadcast of Thursday Night Football is Prime Video.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Chiefs are favorites at home by 4 points in the spread. The moneyline is -200 for Kansas City and +170 for the Los Angeles Chargers.