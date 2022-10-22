The Raiders will host the Houston Texans in Las Vegas as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Two struggling teams will clash when the Houston Texans visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 23 at Allegiant Stadium. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach of the Raiders has been a total disappointment with a 1-4 record. Las Vegas had their bye week after a crushing 30-29 loss against Kansas City. That game was crucial in the AFC West and the Raiders let it slip away. WR Davante Adams is showing signs of frustration considering the results aren't the same as in his tenure with Green Bay. He even pushed a photographer after the Chiefs' game and the NFL's still making a decision on a possible suspension. At the moment, Adams can play vs Houston. RB Josh Jacobs has been phenomenal with almost 150 yards in the last two games.

The Houston Texans seem to be a franchise without a defined course. Wasted draft picks, the Deshaun Watson's scandal and a terrible front office have the team drowned in mediocrity with a 1-3-1 record. Houston got their first victory two weeks ago vs the Jaguars and also come from their bye. Texans won the last two meetings and lead the all-time series 8-4.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans: Kickoff Time

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 24)

Canada: 4:05 PM (ET)

China: 4:05 AM (CST) (Monday, October 24)

Germany: 10:05 PM

Ireland: 9:05 PM

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDMX)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), CBS.

UK: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Raiders are a 7-point favorite at home. The moneyline is set at -300 for Las Vegas and +240 for the Houston Texans. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders -300 Totals (Over/Under) 45.5 points Houston Texans +240

*Odds via BetMGM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium in the last chance for both teams if they want to dream with the playoffs. This game of Week 7 in the 2022 NFL Season will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and you can check out the best moments of every game by getting here NFL RedZone.