The Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is back as the starter for the Miami Dolphins and that totally changes the expectations for this team. When Tua was on the field, before suffering two concussions, the Dolphins had a 3-0 record and were seen among many experts as a playoff contender. Without Tua, Mike McDaniel's squad has lost three straight and trails the Bills and Jets in the AFC East.

When everyone thought the season was over for the Steelers, Pittsburgh got a major upset at home by defeating Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. Now, Mike Tomlin's team has a 2-4 record and is only one game away of the lead in the AFC North. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett has cleared concussion protocol and should be the starter although Mitch Trubisky rescued the Steelers against the Bucs in the second half.

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kickoff Time

Australia: 10:20 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 24)

Canada: 8:20 PM (ET)

China: 8:20 AM (CST) (Monday, October 24)

Germany: 2:20 AM (Monday, October 24)

Ireland: 1:20 AM (Monday, October 24)

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (Monday, October 24)

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN, CTV2.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV, PeacockTV, NBC.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Dolphins are a huge 7.5-point favorite at home. The moneyline is -350 for Miami and surprisingly +275 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BetMGM Miami Dolphins -350 Totals (Over/Under) 44.5 points Pittsburgh Steelers +275

*Odds via BetMGM

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

In the long awaited return of Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season.