NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel dismisses return of key teammate for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have bad news for a defense that has struggled in the 2024 NFL season. Injuries have plagued the season for head coach Mike McDaniel‘s team, which got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. With that in mind, a long-awaited return should continue to be delayed.

The key teammate for Tagovailoa, who has yet to return from a serious injury suffered earlier this year, is none other than linebacker Bradley Chubb, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on January 1st in a 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike McDaniel dismissed the possibility of Chubb returning to help the Dolphins go after opposing quarterbacks. “It’s not on my radar right now because guys are on my radar when they come up. I’m just making sure that things are going right and that nothing major is going on. I don’t see that timeline,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa’s teammate’s recovery.

“I think having a ACL plus in terms of what type of injury he had around New Year’s Day, I wasn’t expecting him as of yet, and I think he’s going to continue to work to try to get back sooner than later, but it’s not on my immediate horizon,” McDaniel sentenced about the Chubb’s injury. The Dolphins head coach had been criticized at the time of the player’s accident for leaving him on the field when the 2023 NFL game against Baltimore was already over.

Bradley Chubb #2 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during player introductions prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chubb’s return would be a key upgrade for the Dolphins

Chubb was a key teammate for Tagovailoa and would be a key player in the current campaign, especially because of his contributions last season when he recorded his most tackles in a year since becoming a pro with 73 combined (45 solo). At the same time, the 28-year-old linebacker had 11 catches and six forced fumbles, which led the league until he suffered his serious injury.

Injuries complicate Dolphins’ defense

The struggles caused by Chubb’s absence in his third season with the Dolphins have been compounded by the loss of linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending knee injury and, more recently, an orbital fracture to defensive tackle Zach Sieler. The Miami franchise is on a low catch rate after not recording a catch the past two weeks.