NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa gets boost on offensive line with running back return for Texans showdown

Tua Tagovailoa is gearing up for the Week 15 showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Dolphins come off a victory, and now they’re set to receive a boost on offense with the return of a key running back.

The player in question is Raheem Mostert, who, according to Pro Football Talk, will be available for Sunday’s game against Texans after missing the Dolphins’ Week 14 win against the Jets (32-26 OT) at home.

Mostert has been dealing with a hip injury, but despite sitting out the Jets game, he had been active for most of the season. His touchdown production, however, has been limited with just two rushing touchdowns through nine games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mostert’s most recent performance came during Miami’s loss to the Packers (17-30) at Lambeau Field, where he managed only 19 rushing yards on five carries. His best rushing performance this season was in Week 5 against the Patriots, where he tallied 80 yards.

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Advertisement

Mostert’s Contract with the Dolphins

Mostert signed a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Dolphins, which includes an extension through 2025, but he could be let go before then. In 2024, Mostert’s salary is $1,210,000, and he received a $1.6 million signing bonus as part of his extension.

Advertisement

see also Tua Tagovailoa's net worth: How much money does the Miami Dolphins quarterback have?

Miami’s Running Back Options

If Mostert is unable to play the remaining games, the Dolphins have several options, including Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr., and De’Von Achane to support Tagovailoa in the running game. Achane has been a standout with four touchdowns and 600 rushing yards this season.