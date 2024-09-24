NFL News: With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined, Miami Dolphins hope for the return of a star player following injury

With Tua Tagovailoa out indefinitely in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are hopeful for the return of another star player following an injury.

After three games this NFL season, the Miami Dolphins hold a disappointing 1-2 record. Not only is the team’s overall performance lacking during games, but they also lost their QB Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion. However, head coach Mike McDaniel may receive some good news with the potential early return of one of his star players.

Following the decisive loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and with a tough matchup against the struggling Tennessee Titans ahead in Week 4, Coach McDaniel received the news that one of his injured players could soon return to practice and be available if needed.

According to journalist Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the player in question is none other than talented wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, sidelining him for at least the Dolphins’ first four games.

“Dolphins are “optimistic” WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be able to practice once his window opens to be eligible to return from PUP after Week 4. HC Mike McDaniel says he’s had no setbacks,” Wolfe stated.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Beckham Jr. missed the training camp and preseason games due to an unspecified injury, but it’s widely recognized that he has a long history of injuries throughout his NFL career, including multiple ACL tears and recurring hamstring issues.

Dolphins: Battling injuries and looking to bounce back soon

Given the number and caliber of star players on the Miami Dolphins this season, few might have expected them to reach Week 4 of the NFL with a disappointing 1-2 record.

Things became even more challenging when their star QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion during the divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills, leaving him sidelined indefinitely from Coach Mike McDaniel’s lineup.

Despite this setback, the Dolphins still aspire to make a strong showing in the AFC East and compete against the Bills in their division. The potential return of Odell Beckham Jr. adds to the offensive talent alongside Tyreek Hill, giving them plenty of reasons to turn around their lackluster campaign so far.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins calls a timeout during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

With the immediate goal of securing a victory that excites both fans and staff about a promising comeback, McDaniel’s squad will face these challenging matchups ahead:

Week 4 – vs Tennessee Titans

Week 5 – vs New England Patriots

Week 6 – Bye Week

Week 7 – vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 8 – vs Arizona Cardinals