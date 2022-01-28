Both California teams will battle it out in a game where the winner punches a ticket to Super Bowl LVI. Here is everything you need to know when betting on the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers and a mega promo by BetMGM.

It’s the NFC Final and the winner stays in California to play in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in February. For the San Francisco 49ers, they come into the game already on a winning streak against the Rams. The 49ers have defeated the Rams in their last six games. For the Los Angeles Rams, they upset the reigning champions Buccaneers to get to the NFC finals at the death.

But the 49ers have the Rams number defeating them twice this season. All eyes will be on Trent Williams who is a big part of the 49ers running. For the Rams Matthew Stafford will be the key to the success of the Rams, timing his passes right and making the most of his opportunities.

The bookmakers will have a lot of betting options for this game and at BetMGM there's a big NFL playoff promo you can sign up for!

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers money line

The Los Angeles Rams despite being the 49ers whipping boy are the favorite at 1.57, bettors must like the odds for the 49ers at 2.45. Given the 49ers track record against the Rams it would be wise to bet on the 49ers in this game.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers betting parlays

At BetMGM you can choose from any given special betting parlays or even create one on your own! For example, if J. Jennings has 10+ receiving yards plus a 49ers spread and total points under 45.5 is paying out 4.75.

If you think you can create a good betting parlay then try your luck at BetMGM by signing up and playing from Florida, New York, or any other city online gaming is legal

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers totals

Who will win by the most points? How many touchdowns will the 49ers or Rams score? You can choose from all those betting options at BetMGM. Interesting picks, If the 49ers score over 21.5 points is paying out 2.05, if the Rams score over 13.5 in the first half is paying out 2.05 as well.