The Pittsburgh Steelers host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In a very anticipated matchup of Week 6 in the 2022 NFL regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be played on Sunday, October 16 at Acrisure Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a disaster after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Though Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season during his 15 years as head coach, that streak is probably about to end. The Steelers have a 1-4 record and will be depleted against the Bucs. Tom Brady should feast himself facing a secondary without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerbacks Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace. Pat Freiermuth (TE) is also out after suffering a concussion in Buffalo. This will be Kenny Pickett's second start as a rookie QB.

Considering all the Steelers' injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are huge favorites on the road. After two consecutive losses (Packers and Chiefs), the Bucs got a much needed divisional victory against the Falcons and sit atop the NFC South with a 3-2 record. Tom Brady is 12-3 in his career vs the Steelers and, with 45-years of age, this will certainly be his last game at Pittsburgh where he won a lot of crucial battles for the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 17)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 1 AM (CST) (Monday, October 17)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (CDMX)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent, NFL Game Pass.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NOW TV, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Fox Sports, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), FOX, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the underdog at home by 9.5 points in the spread. The moneyline is +350 for the Steelers and -450 for the Bucs.

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers +350 Totals (Over/Under) 46 points Tampa Bay Buccaneers -450

*Odds via BetMGM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 6 in the 2022 NFL regular season.