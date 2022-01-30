Los Angeles Rams will come against San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in California in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs today, January 30, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this NFL Conference Championship match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).
This will be their 146th overall meeting. Interestingly, the San Francisco 49ers have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 75 games so far; the Los Angeles Rams have celebrated a victory 67 times to this day, and only three duels have ended in a tie.
Their most recent game was played on January 9, 2022, and it ended in a 27-24 win after extra time for the 49ers away in California in Week 18 of the 2021/22 NFL regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the new NFC champion and the second Super Bowl LVI participant.
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Time of the game
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET), 5:30 PM (CT), 4:30 PM (MT), 3:30 PM (PT)
Canada: 3:30 PM (PT), 4:30 PM (MT), 5:30 PM (CT), 6:30 PM (ET), 7:30 PM (AT)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
UK: 11:30 PM
Germany: 12:30 AM (Monday, January 31)
France: 12:30 AM (Monday, January 31)
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Italy: 12:30 AM (Monday, January 31)
Spain: 12:30 AM (Monday, January 31)
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Brazil: ESPN
United States: Fubo TV (free trial), FOX
Canada: CTV, RDS2
Mexico: TUDN, Fox Sports
Australia: 7Mate
UK: Sky Sports
France: TF1, beIN Sports
Spain: Movistar+