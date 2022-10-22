The Green Bay Packers visit the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Washington Commanders will clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 23 at FedEx Field. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Washington finally ended their four-game losing streak with a win against Chicago on Thursday Night Football. Still, there will be some major changes with the Commanders. QB Carson Wentz needed surgery for a broken finger on his right hand and Taylor Heinicke will get the call to start. Ron Rivera and his players dug a deep hole with a 2-4 record considering the NFC East is one of the best divisions in the league with the Eagles (6-0), Giants (5-1) and Cowboys (4-2). The team is facing a lot of distractions, because Dan Snyder might be removed as owner.

The Green Bay Packers are in trouble. After two consecutive losses against the Giants and the Jets, there's a lot of uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers with a 3-3 record. Now, Matt LaFleur's team begins a stretch of three games on the road: Washington, Buffalo and Detroit. The lack of receivers has been a problem for Rodgers and the Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle). Last year, the Packers beat Washington 24-10 at Lambeau Field.

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers: Kickoff Time

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 24)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 1 AM (CST) (Monday, October 24)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (CDMX)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, FOX.

UK: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Packers are a 4.5-point favorite on the road. The moneyline is -225 for Green Bay and +180 for Washington.

BetMGM Washington Commanders +180 Totals (Over/Under) 41.5 points Green Bay Packers -225

*Odds via BetMGM

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

