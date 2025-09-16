NHL News: Veteran Mike Matheson makes intentions clear on future with Patrik Laine’s Canadiens

On the first day of training camp buzz, Mike Matheson chose clarity over uncertainty. The 31-year-old defenseman, entering the final year of his contract, made it known that he wants his future tied to the Montreal Canadiens — — a team led by Patrik Laine as part of its core. Speaking at the club’s annual charity golf tournament, Matheson signaled his outlook while negotiations with his agent remain ongoing.

For Matheson, a Montreal native, the message carried both personal and professional weight. After delivering 31 points in 80 games last season, he reaffirmed his desire to remain part of the club’s long-term plans.

“I’d like to stay here as long as possible,” he told La Poche Bleue Podcast in French, adding that his agent is handling the business side. The stakes are significant: Matheson is finishing an eight-year, $39 million contract with an annual average value of $4.875 million. Any new deal would likely involve a raise, especially given his production and leadership role within a young Canadiens roster still finding its footing.

Will Matheson’s next deal fit Montreal’s cap picture?

The Canadiens currently sit with just over $4.56 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly. That number provides some room to maneuver, though management will need to balance an extension for Matheson against their stated desire to add another impact forward.

JefJeff Gorton and Kent Hughes discuss the Montreal Canadiens’ strategy. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

What is management’s priority this offseason?

Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton was transparent about Montreal’s approach. “We’re always open to adding… it’s pretty well documented that we went into the summer trying to improve our skill level,” he said, as quoted by TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde. General Manager Kent Hughes echoed that view, emphasizing, “Ultimately, we don’t feel like we’re done building our hockey team.”

How does this affect Montreal’s bigger picture?

The Canadiens’ willingness to “overpay” for the right piece, as Hughes suggested, indicates a front office determined to accelerate progress. Whether that means keeping Matheson on a long-term deal or reallocating resources toward a top-six forward remains the looming decision.

With training camp underway and roster battles unfolding, the Canadiens find themselves balancing loyalty to a homegrown veteran with their ambition to reshape the core. For Matheson, the hope is simple: to be part of the solution well beyond this season.

