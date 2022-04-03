Season 2 of Bridgerton captured fans once again, this time with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as the lead couple. Here, check out if the show was renewed for a third season and everything you need to know.

It’s been a week since Season 2 of Bridgerton dropped on Netflix and it already became a hit, even surpassing the first season. In its first weekend, the Regency-era show accumulated 193 million hours of viewership according to the streaming service.

The show, produced by Netflix alongside Shondaland, is based on Julia Quinn’s books about the Bridgertons siblings. The first season was led by Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her love interest Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

However, Season 2 changes its leads and follows Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony, who ends up involved in a love triangle with the Sharmas sisters, portrayed by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran. Is the story going to have a third season? Who will be the lead? Here, check out what we know so far.

Will Bridgerton have a third season?

Yes, the show is already renewed for a third and fourth season. Chris Van Dusen, creator and writer, however, will step down as the showrunner and he will be replaced by Jess Brownell in the third season.

Who is going to be the lead of Bridgerton Season 3?

Well, it’s unknown for now. If the show follows the book’s order (each book follows the love story of a Bridgerton sibling), it will be Benedict, portrayed by Luke Thompson and his love interest Sophie. However, Shonda Rhimes, producer of the show, confirmed that the series won’t necessarily follow the books’ order.

Bridgerton: Are Anthony and Kate Sharma returning for Season 3?

Yes, both actors confirmed that they will appear in Season 3. Simone Ashley told Deadline that the pair was “just getting started.” With Kate and Anthony married, Kate will become the head of the household. “I'm just excited for her to have a home and to have a family,” she said.

On the other hand, Jonathan Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter that he expects to see more of the couple in the next season. “In the book and source material, there’s so much about her past and his past, so seeing maybe conversations where they acknowledge that further; and they have a really rich connection, just exploring that a bit further will be great,” he said.

Is a release date confirmed for Bridgerton Season 3?

No, so far, there’s no release date confirmed from neither Netflix or Shondaland. However, fans can expect that this time the wait will be shorter. Season 2 suffered a delayed consequence of the pandemic.