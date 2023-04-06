Below are ten famous celebrities who have pledged their allegiance to various soccer teams around the world.

Soccer is a passion, many if not most fans are born with it, from incredible history to great rivalries following a team can be both satisfying or incredibly frustrating. That is what being a fan of a team is, an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Still some fans come out of the blue or are just born into their fandom. The following list showcases some of the most famous people in the world who became or grew up as soccer fans of many of the clubs mentioned below.

We are omitting celebrity owners like LeBron James who has a portion of Liverpool, but rather focusing on fans who are in it for the love of a team. Here are ten celebrity soccer fans!

10. Tom Hanks - Aston Villa

Yes, the Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan star is an Aston Villa supporter. He decided to become a “Villain” after stating the team’s name sounded “pleasant” and has been a Aston Villa fan since.

9. Kevin Garnett - Chelsea

NBA star Kevin Garnett became a Chelsea supporter after meeting Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in 2007 and the two have become personal friends and with that Garnett became a Chelsea fan.

8. Julia Roberts - Manchester United

The famed actress has met Lionel Messi and been to many soccer games but according to various pictures Julia Roberts is a fan of Manchester United having visited the ground and been to a few games of the Red Devils.

7. Mila Kunis - Watford

In a bizarre interview to promote a movie a stand in BBC sports reporter had limited questions to ask the That 70’s Show actress. The interview quickly turned into a chat about drinking and Watford where Mila Kunis promised to wear the Watford kit, so while not official, Mila is an honorary supporter of the club.

6. Joel Embiid - Real Madrid

The famed NBA star Joel Embiid has made no secret that he is a fan of Real Madrid. Embiid is not just a “look at me fan” the NBA star has shared countless Twitter and Instagram posts about the club he admires.

5. Margot Robbie - Fulham

The Suicide Squad and Barbie actress is a Fulham supporter admitting as such while promoting a movie. Margot Robbie admits she may not go to as many games as she would like but she follows her Premier League side closely.

4. Sylvester Stallone - Everton

The Rocky star is a big fan of Everton and even wanted to buy the club way back in 2007. Sylvester Stallone was photographed at Goodison Park waving his Everton scarf high for all to see.

3. Samuel L Jackson - Liverpool

The Pulp Fiction and Marvel superstar became a fan of Liverpool while filming a movie in London called Formula 51. Since then, Jackson has worn his Liverpool kit with pride and has caught a few games.

2. Viggo Mortensen - San Lorenzo

The acclaimed actor Viggo Mortensen grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina and developed a passion for San Lorenzo. So much so that Mortensen is always at the team’s home stadium and follows them religiously when not in Argentina, and when on the red carpet on multiple occasions has given names of famous San Lorenzo players as the “brands” of his suit provider.

1. Mick Jagger - Arsenal

Maybe the most famous Arsenal supporter out there, the Rolling Stone, the legend, a man who helped define rock music, Mick Jagger. Jagger is a big soccer fan attending games of the Gunners and seeing the English national team.