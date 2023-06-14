Netflix has a large catalog of hits, but especially anime. Both movies and series of this genre have gained popularity over time and now have become some recurring titles of users.

Many of these Japanese works have prevailed overtime, as is the case of Attack on Titan, which continues to release episodes since 2013. This was consecrated as one of the best of the genre and is based on the manga of the same name.

This year, the streaming service decided to expand its repertoire and add new productions. Many of them debuted between mid-May and early June. However, there was one that became the most watched worldwide… which was Demon Slayer.

Top 10 Netflix anime to watch right now

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Violet Evergarden

The Great War finally came to an end after four long years of conflict; fractured in two, the continent of Telesis slowly began to flourish once again. Caught up in the bloodshed was Violet Evergarden, a young girl raised for the sole purpose of decimating enemy lines.

Hospitalized and maimed in a bloody skirmish during the War’s final leg, she was left with only words from the person she held dearest, but with no understanding of their meaning.

B: The Beginning

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Genius investigator Keith Flick rejoins the royal police force just as serial killer “B” emerges. Mysterious youth Koku may be an ally, or a target.

Code Geass

Japan has been invaded and conquered by the Britannian Empire. Japan is now known as Area 11 and its citizens known as Elevens. The Britannian Empire takes away Japan’s autonomous power and imposes its rule through the use of Knightmares. The Empire’s rule has never faltered, but cracks have begun to show…

Death Note

Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god.

Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?

One Piece

Years ago, the fearsome Pirate King, Gol D. Roger was executed leaving a huge pile of treasure and the famous “One Piece” behind. Whoever claims the “One Piece” will be named the new King of the Pirates.

Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who consumed a “Devil Fruit,” decides to follow in the footsteps of his idol, the pirate Shanks, and find the One Piece. It helps, of course, that his body has the properties of rubber and that he’s surrounded by a bevy of skilled fighters and thieves to help him along the way.

Record of Ragnarok

Before eradicating humankind from the world, the gods give them one last chance to prove themselves worthy of survival. Let the Ragnarok battles begin.

Tekken: Bloodline

After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.

Erased

Satoru Fujinuma is a struggling manga artist who has the ability to turn back time and prevent deaths. When his mother is killed he turns back time to solve the mystery, but ends up back in elementary school, just before the disappearance of his classmate Kayo.

Hunter x Hunter

Twelve-year-old Gon Freecss one day discovers that the father he had always been told was dead was alive. His Father, Ging, is a Hunter — a member of society’s elite with a license to go anywhere or do almost anything.

Gon, determined to follow in his father’s footsteps, decides to take the Hunter Examination and eventually find his father to prove himself as a Hunter in his own right. But on the way, he learns that there is more to becoming a Hunter than previously thought, and the challenges that he must face are considered the toughest in the world.