Les Prophéties, the book of prophecies written by Nostradamus, is a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that supposedly predict the future. The accuracy of some of these predictions has led people to believe that Nostradamus was a prophet and could predict major historic events in the future.

These cryptic prophecies have caused division among the public. Some believe that events such as the Russian Revolution, World War II and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster were predicted by Nostradamus.

However, there are others who doubt the credibility of his predictions. Here are 10 predictions about different events that could lead to the end of the world that fueled the debate about various historical events.

Global Warming

“Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil.” With those words, Nostradamus predicted a major rise of temperatures and sea levels, reaching unexpected numbers.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, global sea levels are rising at more than double the pace they did in the first decade of measurements in 1993-2002 and hit a new record high last year. Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation arm, has also confirmed a “remarkable global warmth”, with current global temperatures setting record highs this year.

Civil Unrest

Two Nostradamus quatrains are heavily linked to the rise of civil unrest. “Sooner and later you will see great changes made, dreadful horrors and vengeance,” the first quatrain says, with the idea that major changes could happen if the people rise to power, overthrowing politicians.

“The trumpet shakes with great discord. An agreement broken: lifting the face to heaven: the bloody mouth will swim with blood; the face anointed with milk and honey lies on the ground.” This second quatrain strictly refers to violence. According to some Nostradamus believers, the prophet is referring to a potential revolt against the wealthy people all across the world, that would end up in global chaos and potential fatalities.

Rise of Adolf Hitler

Nostradamus suggested the emergence of a tyrannic, authoritarian leader with loads of power who would bring about immense destruction and suffering. “The great dictator shall rise to power, bringing destruction and suffering to the world,” Nostradamus wrote. This quatrain has been widely interpreted and connected to the rise of Adolf Hitler to power, and his domination plans that could destroy the world itself and change the world order forever.

Hitler rose to power in Germany during the early 1930s. He tried to establish an Aryan supremacy, persecuting millions of people not aligned to the Nazi ideology. His aggressive policies and expansionist aims led to a World War. Some Nostradamus believers argue that he predicted the emergence of a powerful leader (the “great dictator”) who would create chaos and suffering across the whole world.

World War II and Nuclear Destruction

“The fire from the east shall consume the west, as nations clash in a devastating conflict.” With those words, Nostradamus referred to a potential global conflict between nations that would have serious consequences on the world, including global chaos and destruction. That quatrain has been linked to World War II by many interpreters.

According to some believers, “the fire from the east” is related to Japan’s military rise and attack on the Western powers, including the Pearl Harbor attacks. Furthermore, that latest attack was the catalyzer of the global conflict, with the United States entering the war and turning it into a worldwide problem.

Roman Empire Collapse

This prediction refers to the downfall of a great empire or powerful nation due to internal factors such as corruption and strife. While the Roman Empire is the main example, there are other empires who have collapsed due to internal corruption. Back in the day, when the world was divided between different empires across the globe, collapses meant chaos and destruction.

“The great empire shall fall from within, as corruption and strife consume the land.” Nostradamus believers argue that he predicted a worldwide downfall of great empires or powerful nations throughout history. They also think the prophet foretold that all dominant nations and empires will collapse due to internal decay and corruption.

Black Death pandemic

“From the depths of the east, a great plague shall emerge. Spreading death and fear throughout the world.” A modern interpretation of this quatrain could perfectly be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus is still a worldwide threat, although the harshest part of the pandemic is already in the past.

However, Nostradamus believers have linked this prediction to the Black Death pandemic, which caused devastating effects on the world. The outbreak of the bubonic plague occurred in the 14th century and originated in Central Asia. Transmitted through fleas that infested black rats, the disease spread across Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of the world, resulting in one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.

Natural disasters

“The earth shall rumble, and the skies shall weep, as nature unleashes its fury upon mankind.” Natural disasters can cause several damages to the world and its places. For example, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79 destroyed Pompeii and other Roman cities, in one of the most famous natural disasters of all time.

In this quatrain, Nostradamus suggests a scenario where the earth trembles. According to some interpreters, the prophet could be possibly referring to earthquakes or other seismic activities. “The skies weep” could be related to heavy rainfall, storms or floods that could have devastating effects on the planet.

Communism

One of Nostradamus’ craziest predictions was a quatrain that seemed heavily linked to the rise of communism. “The rise of the red flag shall darken the world, as revolutions and upheavals engulf the world,” he wrote. The red flag symbolizes the communist ideology.

The communists rose to power during the Russian Revolution in 1917. The spread of communism extended to China, Cuba, Vietnam, and Eastern European countries. “Revolutions and upheavals engulf the world” could be interpreted, according to some Nostradamus believers, as the revolutions and upheavals that communism triggered in some of those countries.

Mars Landing

In some of Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023, he name-dropped Mars. The “light on Mars falling” is a reference, according to Nostradamus’ believers, to the planet moving backward in the sky due to retrograde motion. It could also refer to humanity’s efforts on trying to inhabit the planet.

According to Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, humans will land on Mars by 2029. Back in 2020, he also shared his vision of building a city of one million people on Mars by 2050. If Nostradamus is correct, Elon’s plans could come to fruition way ahead of schedule.

Economic Disaster

Among the many things Nostradamus has predicted for 2023, one of those was a global conflict. The war between Russia and Ukraine caused a major economic downfall across the whole world.

“So high will the bushel of wheat rise, that man will be eating his fellow man,” Nostradamus wrote. Some believers argue that this quatrain is linked to the global economic crisis caused by the war. Rising living costs and food costs caused an almost worldwide recession, as the global economy was already suffering due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic a couple of years ago.