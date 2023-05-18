Netflix has not only become over the years one of the platforms with more users, but also has a catalog full of hits. One of the latest titles they added to the catalog was The Mother with Jennifer Lopez, which is the most watched movie worldwide. There’s nothing a good drama can’t do.

So it’s time to see what else the streaming service has to offer. Royalteen: Princess Margrethe is one of the newest additions to the streaming service and is mostly aimed at a younger-adult audience. It is the sequel to Royalteen: the heir, which was released during 2022.

Although teen drama series abound, such as Bridgerton and now the new spin-off Queen Charlotte, not many know which are the best movies with this theme. Here, check out the top 10 young-adult movies available for streaming:

What are the 10 best teen-drama on Netflix?

The Kissing Booth (2018) – Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Stephen Jennings, Chloe Williams and more.

When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

All the Bright Places (2020) – Cast: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O’Hara, Lamar Johnson, Virginia Gardner and more.

Two teens facing personal struggles form a powerful bond as they embark on a cathartic journey chronicling the wonders of Indiana.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) – Cast: Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett, Julia Benson, Andrew Bachelor, Madeleine Arthur and more.

Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.

The Perfect Date (2018) – Cast: Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, Odiseas Georgiadis, Camila Mendes, Matt Walsh, Joe Chrest and more.

To save money for college, Brooks Rattigan creates an app where anyone can pay him to be the perfect boyfriend for any occasion. But everything changes when his feelings get involved.

Dude (2018) – Cast: Lucy Hale, Alexandra Shipp, Austin Butler, Kathryn Prescott, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Brooke Smith, Ronen Rubinstein, Jerry MacKinnon, Austin Abrams and more.

Four good friends deal with their broken hearts and major life changes during the last two weeks of high school.

The Half of It (2020) – Cast: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Wolfgang Novogratz, Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin and more.

Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help wooing the most popular girl in school. But their new and unlikely friendship gets tricky when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018) – Cast: Shannon Purser, Kristine Froseth, Noah Centineo, RJ Cyler, Loretta Devine, Mary Pat Gleason, Alan Ruck and more.

A case of mistaken identity results in unexpected romance when the most popular girl in high school and the biggest loser must come together to win over their crushes.

To the Bone (2017) – Cast: Rebekah Kennedy, Lily Collins, Dana L. Wilson, Liana Liberato, Ziah Colon, Keanu Reeves, Alex Sharp and more.

A young woman dealing with anorexia meets an unconventional doctor who challenges her to face her condition and embrace life.

See You Yesterday (2019) – Cast: Michael J. Fox, Dante Crichlow, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Eden Duncan-Smith, Astro and more.

As two teen prodigies try to master the art of time travel, a tragic police shooting sends them on a series of dangerous trips to the past.

Moxie (2021) Cast: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Sabrina Haskett, Nico Hiraga, Amy Poehler, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg and more.

Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.