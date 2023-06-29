10 mystery series to watch on Netflix if you enjoy 'Delete'

Delete is the new Netflix mystery series that premiered just a day ago and is already one of the most watched series worldwide. It still continues to climb the top 10, so it could overtake Black Mirror in a matter of days or hours.

The story follows a loving couple planning a new life together who discover that through a phone they can make other people disappear. The first season stars Nattarat Noprattayakorn, Nat Kitcharit and Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying.

The series, which is comprised of eight episodes, marked Parkpoom Wongpoom‘s directorial debut. So the fact that it is one of the most replayed titles must be quite special for the Thai filmmaker and screenwriter.

Netflix’s top 10 mystery series Delete style

The Marked Heart (2022)

A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart.

Copycat Killer (2023)

When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator.

Who Killed Sara? (2021)

Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister’s murder, Álex sets out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit.

The Stranger (2020)

A web of secrets sends family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to uncover the truth about the people closest to him.

The A List (2018)

Romance, rivalry and radical mystery collide as a group of teens attend a remote island sleepaway camp in this suspenseful, supernatural drama.

The Forest (2017)

In a small quiet village in the Ardennes, a sixteen-year-old girl disappears into the forest after calling her teacher in the middle of the night. Captain Gaspard Deker, a former soldier and newly arrived single father is conducting the investigation with Virginie Musso, the local cop.

Also helping is the teacher, Eve Mendel, a solitary young woman with a mysterious past: she was found as a child by the villiage doctor wandering silently in the same forest.

Muted (2023)

Sergio hasn’t spoken since the day he murdered his parents. Six years later, a teen girl may be the key to revealing the whole story.

Black Spot (2017)

In the small bordertown of Villefranche, lost in the heart of a large forest, crime rate is six times higher than elsewhere in the area. Each new crime Major Laurène Weiss solves with the help of her unusual team makes her sink deeper and deeper into secrets of the area.

Behind Her Eyes (2021)

A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.

Woman of the Dead (2022)

In a vengeful quest to find out who killed her husband, a woman ends up exposing her small community’s deepest and ugliest secrets.