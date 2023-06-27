10 series to watch on Netflix if you love 'Catching Killers'

Catching Killers is currently the most watched series on Netflix US, so thousands of users have chosen it as one of their recurring titles. It is not the first time that a true crime production enters the top 10.

As the episodes go by, we watch as investigators behind the infamous serial killer cases reveal the heartbreaking and chilling details of their extraordinary efforts. Charles Coffey and Debbie Harris are among the many detectives who appear.

Several productions of this style have had great success on the platform, so it is no surprise that the service continues to fill its catalog with these. Here, check out the 10 that you might like if you watched CK:

Top 10 Catching Killers-style series on Netflix

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (2021)

In 1970s NYC, the “Torso Killer” preys on women to fulfill his grotesque fantasies while eluding police. A docuseries dive into crime’s darkest places.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021)

Beneath the sunlit glamour of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentlessly evil serial killer. In this true-crime story, two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (2022)

In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerading as a British spy manipulates and steals from his victims, leaving ruined families in his wake.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022)

He dined with the powerful. He preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior was the horrifying darkness of a sadistic serial killer.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (2022)

An overgrown field and a stretch of highway connect a series of grisly murders spanning several decades as grieving families search for answers.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (2021)

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (2021)

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

The Ripper (2020)

For five years, from 1975 to 1980, the Yorkshire Ripper murders cast a dark shadow over the lives of women in the North of England. 13 women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer. No one felt safe – and every man was a suspect.

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed.

Worst Roommate Ever (2022)

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.