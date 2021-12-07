The following list features the good, the bad, and the ugly of anti-Christmas movies. Each one can give the viewer something to laugh, gag, or cringe about after that holiday dinner.

Tired of the same old Christmas movies that bore the family, or you can’t stand on television re airing for the 1,000th time? Well, we have put together a list of the 13 anti-Christmas movies you can watch to give your holiday travel or dinner a bit of a spark.

So, what is an anti-Christmas movie? It’s a film that takes place or has something to do with Christmas but does not necessarily label itself a Christmas movie. The best example of this is Die Hard, which over the decades has turned into a Christmas movie, how does a film about a renegade cop killing German crooks during a holiday office party become a Christmas movie? That is up to the audience that watches it we guess.

Here are 13 films, not all of them are Oscar worthy, that you can watch during the holidays to either laugh at the absurdity of it all, ask how this was ever even made, or reflect on just how good these movies are, in some cases. Here are 13 Anti-Christmas movies.

13. Santa with Muscles

Hulk Hogan’s film career can best be described as… bad. The former wrestler tried acting on more than one occasion and was panned by critics in all of his attempts. The movie’s themselves were equally as bad, in Santa with Muscles, Hogan plays a millionaire who suffers amnesia after stealing a Santa suit and banging his head in a shopping mall and awakens believing he is jolly-old Saint Nick. The film is one of the top 50 worst children's movies of all-time. Hogan once said that he was Darren Aronofsky’s first choice to star in the critically acclaimed movie The Wrestler… sure Hulkster.

12. Jack Frost

If you like horror movies with Christmas elements then Jack Frost, a movie about a killer snowman, could be up your alley. Jack Frost is a dreadful horror/slasher film that marked the film debut of American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth who was forced to film a scene which involved her being sexually assaulted by a snowman.

11.The Gingerdead Man

How some movies get the go ahead are beyond us but this anti- Christmas movies is about a killer gingerbread man who terrorizes a small town. The film stars Gary Busey who was reportedly paid only $25,000 to star in this mess and actually agreed.

10. Santa’s Slay

It won’t be the first time on this list the central figure is a killer Santa Claus, but in this movie, no one even tries, the film opens with Santa Claus, played by wrestler Bill Goldberg, killing a Jewish family in a Christmas themed way. A stupid movie for the whole family to enjoy.

9. Reindeer Games

Improving the list is Ben Affleck’s Reindeer Games, but not by much, the crime thriller received negative reviews and is one of Affleck’s long list of bad films, Batman vs Superman, Gigli, Jersey Girl, and so on. The movie does feature Affleck in a Santa suit shooting at people with a machine gun.

8. Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon really improves this list as the film, which takes place during the holidays, centers around crazy cop Riggs, played by Mel Gibson, and his straight arrow partner played by Danny Glover. The film has stood the test of time and sparked three more sequels.

7. Batman Returns

While never given the title Christmas movie, Batman Returns does take place during the holidays and the holiday season does provide a plot point during the movie. Batman Returns has stood the test of time as being a downright great movie, much more personal to director Tim Burton than the first film. Batman Returns deals with issues of neglect, depression, class, and has some stellar performances, most notably Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, no one since has been able to nail the role as good as Pfeiffer.

6. Gremlins

Also set during the holiday season Gremlins is a fun anti-Christmas movie which involves a gift gone wrong when mogwai Gizmo spawns the out-of-control creatures known as Gremlins. The evil creatures wreak havoc on a small town and it’s just too much fun.

5. I'll Be Home For Christmas

What will one man do to get home for Christmas? Cross a desert to get home in time to get a Christmas present in the form of a 1957 Porsche 356. The film is so bad it’s good family fun as Jonathan Taylor Thomas rides the last wave of stardom he had and takes Jessica Biel with him in this mess of a movie both would like to have back.

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

One of the most wickedly fun anti-Christmas movies ever, from the mind of Tim Burton, Jack Skellington, a skeleton known as the "Pumpkin King" stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes obsessed with bringing the holiday cheer to his scary, wicked, and evil home of Halloween Town. The film has all of that patented Burton humor and still holds its own in regard to humor and animation from when originally screened in 1993.

3. Die Hard

Die Hard is one of the best anti- Christmas movies ever made, when NYPD cop John McClane is forced to reunite with his wife and kids in Los Angeles, meeting his wife at her company Christmas party, McClane gets more than what he bargained for when a group of German “terrorists” take over the building the party is being held. Die Hard has everything, action, humor, a grinch of a villain, and a perfect Christmas backdrop.

2. Solid Night Deadly Night

You must be a very morbid person to watch this during the holidays, but equally as morbid were the film’s producers who released this mess at the start of the Holiday season in 1984. Solid Night Deadly Night is a sick movie about a traumatized boy who witnesses a man dressed as Santa Claus murder his parents. Years later at the toy story he now works the now young adult is dressed up as Santa to play the role of Saint Nick, only to have that trigger his dark past and make him go insane and on a killing spree. Again, you have to be pretty sick to watch this.

1. Bad Santa

Billy Bob Thornton hits it out of the park as a drunken, womanizing burglar whose MO is to dress up as Santa Claus and rob malls during the holiday season. Bad Santa hits it right on every level, comedy gold, with great performances by two late greats like Bernie Mac and John Ritter. Tony Cox is awesome as Thornton’s foul mouthed elf assistant.



