Some television programs have left their mark on the entertainment industry. Whether it’s because of their story, the actors, or memorable scenes, there are shows that are easy to remember for everyone who consumes this type of content.

The LGBTQ+ community also has shows that are “trademarks” for the collective. Several of them feature celebrities who belong to the community, to a greater or lesser extent, and who set the collective on a high note with their performances.

These are 15 TV shows that have given the community something to talk about. In all of these programs, LGBTQ+ celebrities have delivered performances to remember. Whether they are comedies, dramas, or reality shows, all these names are sure to be familiar.

Black Lightning

The DC Comics superhero drama series had four seasons and has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Lightning tells the story of the retired Black Lightning returning to his life as a superhero while living a family life.

The character “Thunder”, played by Nafessa Williams, is considered to be the first black lesbian superhero on television. “I’m just really grateful to tell the story for young lesbians — and black lesbians in particular. My hope is that when you watch Anissa, a young lesbian is inspired to walk boldly as who she is and to love herself exactly how she looks,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly.

Please Like Me

Please Like Me can be usually looked at as a sitcom. However, this Australian series is more of a drama since it takes a satiric approach to serious topics. The show stars Josh Thomas (who was also the creator), Thomas Ward, and Debra Lawrence, among other names in the cast.

Please Like Me tells the story of Josh, a guy in his twenties who has been recently dumped by his girlfriend. While going through a time in his life filled with changes and uncertainty, he starts exploring his sexuality as well.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine can definitely be considered a classic. After being on the air for eight years (2013–2021), B99 broke their fans’ hearts with the announcement that the show was coming to an end. Nonetheless, the adventures of the NYPD detectives will be in everyone’s memories for a long time.

With a stacked cast that includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, and Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn Nine-Nine focuses on the chaotic adaptation of these detectives to their new strict superior, Captain Holt (Braugher). The series also received the 2018 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, thanks to the positive portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters like Holt and Rosa Díaz (Fumero).

The L Word

This Showtime television drama made waves in the 2000s. It was considered a groundbreaking series because of its portrayal of lesbianism. It was also one of the first series where lesbian sex was portrayed in the most graphic way possible.

Starring Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey, the show aired from 2004 to 2009 and had television’s first ensemble cast of lesbian and bisexual female characters. It’s also considered the first show written and directed by predominantly queer women. The L Word narrates the life story of a group of lesbian and bisexual women who live in West Hollywood, California. Each of them has their own life, with their stories connected all across Los Angeles.

Pose

The Ballroom community is an underground LGBTQ+ subculture, with its origins rooted in New York City. Mostly African American and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities organized their own pageants in opposition to the racism and discrimination presented in that industry. Pose is an American drama series that focuses on these dancers and models. They compete for trophies and recognition in the Ballroom culture.

The cast includes actors like Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, and Billy Porter. Porter made history as the first openly gay black man to get a nomination and to win an Emmy Award in the lead acting category (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019).

Orange Is the New Black

A household name in the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to TV series. Orange Is the New Black, the American comedy-drama based on Piper Kerman’s memoir about her time in prison, lasted for seven seasons (2013–2019).

OITNB was a very successful and groundbreaking show. Until 2016, it held the Netflix record for most-watched and longest-running original series on the platform. With names like Taylor Schiling, Laura Prepon, and Michelle Hurst, OITNB earned 12 Emmy Award nominations in its first season and became the first series to earn Emmy nominations in both comedy and drama.

Queer as Folk

This serial drama tells the life stories of five gay men and a lesbian couple living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Queer as Folk lasted from 2000 to 2005 and captured the hearts of their fans, who could relate to the characters and their personalities.

The series, which includes actors like Thea Gill, Michelle Clunie, and Randy Harrison, was groundbreaking in the LGBTQ+ community for many reasons. Queer as Folk had the first sex scene between two men shown on American television. It also favored the portrayal of serious topics such as HIV/AIDS and same-sex marriage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

One of the most famous LGBTQ+ reality competitions in the world, RuPaul’s Drag Race, searches for the next American “drag superstar”. After fifteen seasons, RuPaul is still going strong. The drag queen acts as the host, mentor, and head judge of the series, and many international editions of the show have been released.

The contestants face different challenges each week. The judges critique their performances and decide if they can progress in the competition or not. The show earned RuPaul seven consecutive Emmy Awards (2016–2022).

Will & Grace

Will & Grace aired for the first time in 1998 and made noise from the get-go. The sitcom lasted for 11 seasons and focused on the close friendship between a gay lawyer called Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and a straight interior designer called Grace Adler (Debra Messing).

The show was widely acclaimed by critics due to its positive portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community, with names like Sean Hayes (who played Jack MacFarland in the series) being highlighted. The US Vice President at the time, Joe Biden, praised Will & Grace in 2012. He said that the show “probably did more to educate the American public” on LGBT issues “than almost anything anybody has ever done so far“.

Looking

Starring Jonathan Groff, Murray Bartlett, and Frankie J. Alvarez, among others, this comedy-drama was set in an iconic LGBTQ+ city like San Francisco. Patrick, Agustín, and Dom, three gay friends who live and work in SF, are the main characters of the show.

Looking was critically acclaimed and praised for its realistic portrayal of gay characters navigating life, relationships, family, and careers. In 2019, British newspaper The Guardian chose Looking as one of the “100 Greatest TV Shows of the 21st Century”. The show is still widely popular despite its cancellation.

Schitt’s Creek

After losing nearly everything and being defrauded by their business manager, the Rose family had to move to a small town called Schitt’s Creek to get a fresh start. Their adventures and everyday problems made this Canadian sitcom iconic.

The original creator of the show was Dan Levy, who also acts in the series as David, the fashion-forward and openly gay son of the family. The show received 19 Primetime Emmy nominations. It was also recognized with two GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, thanks to its portrayal of LGBTQ+ people.

American Horror Story: Hotel

Created by Ryan Murphy, the fifth season of American Horror Story was “a celebration of LGBTQ culture,” according to him. Names like Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, and Denis O’Hare were part of the fifth season of this acclaimed series, which also had Lady Gaga as a special member of the ensemble cast.

American Horror Story: Hotel is centered around the mysterious Hotel Cortez in Los Angeles and the paranormal events going on inside of it. It also explores serious topics like transphobia, homophobia, and the AIDS epidemic. The show won several awards, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Batwoman

The first openly lesbian superhero to headline her own television show. Ruby Rose, Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, and Meagan Tandy were part of Batwoman during its three seasons, from 2019 to 2022.

Kate Kane, the cousin of vigilante Bruce Wayne, becomes Batwoman in his absence and tries to protect Gotham City. The show won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series thanks to its positive promotion of LGBTQ visibility and acceptance.

Sense8

The Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski created one of the most renowned shows of the late 2010s. Its innovative storytelling, diverse cast (including actors like Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, and Jamie Clayton), and positive portrayal of LGBTQ characters made Sense8 an instant hit.

Eight strangers from around the world are suddenly linked mentally and emotionally, and are able to see, hear, and feel what each other is going through. These sensates were hunted by a group called the Whispers, who believe that they are a real threat to humanity. The show was widely acclaimed by critics and even nominated for major awards like the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series: Drama.

Queer Eye

Originally aired on Bravo from 2003 to 2007, and revived by Netflix in 2018, Queer Eye is a household name in the LGBTQ+ community. Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown, also known as the Fab Five, captured everyone’s hearts with their makeovers.

In every episode of the Queer Eye, the Fab Five meets a person who shares their heartwarming story. The five men help that person with a complete makeover, trying to improve their appearance, home, wardrobe, and overall outlook on life.