The following list breaks down 15 excellent actors/actresses who have not been able to win an Academy Award.

Winning the Academy Award or Oscar in Hollywood is the equivalent of a soccer player lifting the FIFA World Cup. It’s the highest honor an actor can receive and one that maybe they only win once.

For example, legendary actors like Al Pacino and Roberto De Niro, despite doing some of the most defining movies of their generation have only won 3 Oscars between each other. Then there are actors one would never think could win one for the role they played like Marisa Tomei who won for My Cousin Vinny.

Then there are actors and actresses that despite coming very close and having a body of work that screams Oscar, they have not been able to win an Academy Award. Here are 15 stars who have not been able to win an Oscar.

15. Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen may be best known for his roles in Lord of the Rings and X-Men, but he is an accomplished stage and movie actor. In 1981 he won a Tony award but has not been able to win an Oscar on two tries.

14. Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe is a fine actor and has done great films like Platoon and Last Temptation of Christ. Dafoe has been nominated four times but failed to win, last being nominated in 2019 for At Eternity's Gate.

13. John Malkovich

Quirky actor John Malkovich has done an array of great films, even playing himself in Being John Malkovich. Still the 69-year-old actor was nominated twice but failed to win an Oscar.

12. Naomi Watts

British actress Naomi Watts received two nominations for an Academy Award for 21 Grams and The Impossible. Watts has won 46 other awards during her career.

11. Ethan Hawke

The multifaceted Ethan Hawke has done some amazing movies from the Before trilogy to Alive, Hawke gave a mesmerizing performance in Training Day. Nominated four times, Hawke did not win and was last nominated for an Oscar in 2015.

10. Marilyn Monroe

One of the world’s biggest sex symbols of all-time Marilyn Monroe was in many good movies, The Prince and the Showgirl earned her a BAFTA Award and Bus Stop a Golden Globe Award nomination.

9. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has been working since 1972 and is considered one of the coolest actors of all-time. Jackson was nominated only for his role as a low rent hitman in Pulp Fiction in 1994.

8. Glenn Close

Glenn Close has a body of work that is the envy of any actress or actor, nominated a total of eight times, Close never took home the Oscar despite a list of films that includes The Big Chill and Fatal Attraction and most recently Hillbilly Elegy.

7. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has done many great films from Platoon to Edward Scissorhands, Depp was nominated for his later works Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and did not win.

6. Annette Bening

Annette Bening is one of the most accomplished actresses in Hollywood and had four Oscar nominations. Some of her best works that did not win the big prize were The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia, and The Kids Are All Right.

5. Ralph Fiennes

The English actor Ralph Fiennes has been in various movies from the latest James Bond films to The Constant Gardener. Fiennes´ only nomination came for the role of the brutal and merciless concentration camp SS-Hauptsturmführer Amon Göth. Schindler's List is one of the greatest movies ever made.

4. Amy Adams

Amy Adams has a resume of excellent films and six Oscar nominations, Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle, and Vice. Adams is more than deserving of winning the big prize.

3. Bill Murray

One of the best comedic actors of all-time, Bill Murray has been in some excellent movies from Ghostbusters, Rushmore, Hyde Park on Hudson, Stripes, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and Groundhog Day. Murray got his only nomination for the brilliant film Lost in Translation.

2. Sigourney Weaver

Despite being in memorable films like Aliens, Ghostbusters, and the Ice Storm, Sigourney Weaver has been one of the most consistent actresses in the last 30 years. Weaver was nominated for Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist, and Working Girl but failed to win.

1. Tom Cruise

Despite being one of the most bankable actors in the world, Tom Cruise has never won Hollywood’s biggest prize, despite being nominated for movies such as Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia.