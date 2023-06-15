Sleep is a fundamental part of our lives. It is the way in which humans manage to recharge their energies and rest after a long day full of activities.

It is for this reason that one should sleep as well as possible, adding the right amount of hours and developing a consistent sleep routine. However, sometimes this is not possible, and it ends up affecting day-to-day sleep.

Here are 15 tips to get the best sleep possible. From how to prepare the room for sleep to how to develop the best habits, here are some ways to get the most optimal sleep.

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule

It really helps the body “know” when it’s time to sleep. A good way for the body to get used to that feeling is to maintain a certain sleeping schedule. Getting good sleep is very important for our health, but it’s even more important to stay consistent with the number of hours and the times when you go to sleep and wake up.

Naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., told MindbodyGreen about the importance of standardizing sleeping times. “Ideally, your wake and rise times should not vary more than an hour (or even a half hour) each day,” Darley said. She also added that waking at an inconsistent time “makes it so a person isn’t predictably sleepy at the same time and can’t sleep as well.”

Create a relaxing bedtime routine

A good night’s sleep starts before you actually go to sleep. It’s important to prepare the body, wind down all the stress accumulated during the day, and signal to the body that it is time to rest. However, it’s up to every person to find what makes them comfortable before going to bed.

While every person should find whatever makes them more comfortable, one unanimous suggestion for a relaxing bedtime routine is to avoid electronics before going to bed. “Darkening down your environment helps to inform your internal body clock that the active daytime is over, triggering the release of melatonin, the sleep-promoting hormone,” Eve Lewis Prieto, Director of Meditation at Headspace, told GQ.

Avoid consuming stimulants like caffeine

Caffeine is arguably the most addictive stimulant in the world. People drink it to gain that boost of energy needed to go through the day. However, caffeine has such a long-lasting effect that it takes a long time to leave the body.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), four to six hours after consumption, about half of the caffeine that you ingested before is still in your system. “Caffeine can increase your arousal frequency—how many times your brain wakes up each night, though you may not remember,” neurologist and sleep medicine specialist Ajay Sampat, M.D., assistant clinical professor at UC Davis Health, told SELF.

Exercise regularly

James Wilson, sleep expert for West Ham and founder of Kip Mate, told GQ about the importance of exercise and its effects on sleeping. “Exercise is amazing for sleep—at the right time, which is not too close to bedtime and in line with your body’s natural rhythm,” Wilson said.

In fact, Wilson spoke about the benefits of exercise for rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. “Exercise gives you better quality deep and REM sleep. When people ask how they can get more deep or REM sleep, you can’t really control sleep in that way, but exercise really does help. You need more deep sleep when you exercise for physical recovery, and you need more REM sleep because there’s an emotional recovery around exercise,” he added.

Limit daytime napping

Daytime naps can be helpful, depending on how long they last. A short power nap of around 10–20 minutes can boost alertness and performance levels and decrease any feelings of sleepiness.

However, if naps get longer, they can interfere with the sleep schedule. Moira Junge, a registered health psychologist and CEO of the Sleep Health Foundation, has warned about the length of naps and how they can affect the sleep schedule. “If you require many naps during the day despite adequate opportunity for sleep at night, this may be a sign that you’re not getting enough sleep or that your quality of sleep is poor,” Junge told Live Science.

Ventilate your bedroom

One of the biggest debates around sleeping is whether the window in the bedroom should remain open or not. Dr. Pawel Wargocki, from the Technical University of Denmark, was the senior author of a study that tried to figure out if it was better to sleep with or without the window open.

It turns out that not only is it better to sleep with the window open, but also to ventilate the bedroom in order to have a healthier sleep environment. “The air quality in the bedroom can affect your cognitive abilities, such as your ability to concentrate, to understand, and to react. An open window is recommended when air pollution is low and if there is no ventilation system in the home. Otherwise, the best solution is mechanical ventilation,” Hargocki told The Mirror.

Avoid electronic devices

The National Sleep Foundation of the United States recommends that you stop using electronic devices, like your cellphone, at least 30 minutes before bedtime. But even using electronic devices for a long period of time during daylight can be damaging to the sleep schedule.

“Checking your phone stimulates your brain. You’re more active and awake. Even just a quick check can engage your brain and delay sleep,” sleep medicine expert Michelle Drerup, PsyD, DBSM, told the Cleveland Clinic.

Avoid heavy meals, spicy foods, and excessive liquids

Your food choices can also be a factor in your sleep schedule. It’s important to avoid caffeinated foods and beverages, as they can be stimulants for the brain at night.

Heavy meals and particularly spicy foods are known to cause indigestion and therefore lead to sleep disturbances. Michael Breus, a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, told Yahoo about the importance of avoiding spicy foods. “Researchers believe capsaicin, a compound found in spicy foods, could be the main culprit. Capsaicin is thought to raise body temperature, which interferes with comfortable sleep,” Breus said.

Limit exposure to bright light in the evening and ensure exposure to natural light during the day

Light management is crucial when it comes to ensuring a good night’s sleep. According to a study published in the Journal of Pineal Research, not getting enough natural light during the day causes problems getting smooth sleep at the end of the day.

“Exposure to daylight is really critical to maintaining a healthy circadian system and the sleep hygiene that comes with it,” senior study author Horacio de la Iglesia, PhD, told Healthline. Bright lights in the evening, especially the blue light that comes from electronic devices, can affect the brain and be stimulants.

Manage stress levels

Anxiety, stress, and many other mental health issues could lead to sleepless nights. It is crucial to manage those feelings and release as much stress as possible by unwinding before going to sleep. “Stress and sleepless nights are closely linked,” sleep expert Luis F. Buenaver, Ph.D., C.B.S.M., told John Hopkins Medicine.

“If you’re in pain, tend to worry, or are coping with a difficult situation in your life, you may have more stress hormones than usual circulating in your body. A poor night’s sleep adds even more. And those hormones may never be fully broken down. It’s like running an engine in fifth gear all the time,” Buenaver added.

Make sure your sleep environment is comfortable

When going to sleep, it is important to make sure that the bedroom has the appropriate environment to relax and go to sleep smoothly. Eve Lewis Prieto, Director of Meditation at Headspace, told GQ that the bedroom “should feel like a sleep oasis—stress- and distraction-free.“

While every person has their own way to make their sleep environment comfortable, there are some common suggestions. It’s important to darken the room, have it clean and decluttered, and have a comfortable mattress.

Reserve your bed for sleep only

Sometimes we stay in bed to work, study, or do a different activity when we’re not sleeping. However, when it’s time to actually go to sleep, our brain could interpret the “switch off” incorrectly and not understand that we’re going to bed to sleep. Dr. Joseph Shrand, a psychiatrist in Dedham, Mass., told PsychCentral about the importance of only using our bed for sleep.

“Our brains are designed to associate one thing with another. Your bed is your nest and should only be associated with sleep,” Shrand said. In fact, he suggested that you only reserve your bed for times when you feel sleepy, so your brain can associate it with rest.

Use a comfortable pillow

A comfortable mattress is critical to getting a good night’s sleep. However, using a comfortable pillow is just as important. The purpose of the pillow is to support your head, neck, and shoulders so that they stay aligned with the spine.

According to Catherine Siengsukon, director of the Sleep, Health, & Wellness Lab at the University of Kansas Medical Center, pillows can help alleviate and prevent musculoskeletal discomfort. “We’ve all had the experience where we sleep in an uncomfortable position and then wake up with neck pain,” Siengsukon told USA Today.

Keep a sleep journal to track your sleep patterns

Keeping a sleep diary or journal is a good way to not only focus on the number of hours slept but also how many times you could wake up during the night. Its data could also indicate if your work schedule is affecting your sleep or provide some clues to sleeping disorders.

“As a sleep specialist, I consider a sleep diary essential,” said Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, to sleep.com. “By tracking lifestyle factors such as how much you exercised, how much caffeine you consumed, and what you ate, and then comparing these to your sleep patterns, you can see what actions impact your sleep, or lack thereof,” Breus added.

Consult with a healthcare professional or a sleep specialist to rule out any underlying sleep disorders or issues

Sleep disorders are real. Many people deal with major issues when it’s time to sleep. As crucial as sleep is in our lives, it is very important to tackle these problems as soon as possible by seeing a sleep specialist or a doctor.

“They can comment on things that you do in your sleep that you may not be aware of,” Duke sleep specialist Marjorie Kilgore, MD, told DukeHealth. “Don’t wait. Seeing a sleep specialist to learn how sleep is affecting you and what your options are could be life-changing,” she added.