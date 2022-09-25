Did you like Dark? Well, it's your lucky day. The creators of the iconic series are back on Netflix to bring 1899, a new journey into the occult, sins and indecipherable horror. Here we tell you everything we know about the series, such as its premiere date, cast and plot.

Netflix and the creators of Dark have proven to be a great combination. The series has gripped multiple generations over time and has been all the rage, so they decided to take the game to the next level. 1899 is the new horror production expected this year, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

The project aims to become the new obsession of the platform, with the European migration crisis and Brexit in mind. And it looks like it won't be long before we see it added to the catalog. Filming began on May 3 last year, three months later than originally planned, and took place (for the most part) in Germany.

Full of suspense, crime, sin, drama and horror, it seems that the new series will compete for the position of the most watched on the streaming service, competing with major titles such as The Sandman, Stranger Things and many more. The first teaser was released at TUDUM, an event organized to celebrate loyal users.

'1899' Cast

The cast of the new series has quite a large and striking cast, especially for Spanish audiences, since one of the main characters will be an actor known for his work in the young adult production Elite. We are talking about Miguel Bernardeau. In addition, we will also see Aneurin Barnard from Dunkirk and Emily Beecham.

On the other hand, the main cast is large and each episode will have a different focus, so many actors will take the lead in some scenes. Ben Ashenden, Andreas Pietschmann, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume are some of them.

'1899' Plot

The official synopsis reads: "Multinational immigrants traveling from the old continent to the new encounter a nightmarish riddle aboard a second ship adrift on the open sea".

Basically, the series tells the story of a group of migrants who leave London aboard a steamship to start a new life in New York. Everything seems to be going smoothly until they find another similar ship adrift on the open sea, when the journey turns into a nightmare.

The production will have 8 episodes of almost an hour long and if we add the large cast, it seems that we will have to be quite attentive to the plot to not miss any detail. But this is no surprise, after seeing how the audience has gotten with Dark. Get ready, it's time to start another adventure.