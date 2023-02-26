The 'Yellowstone' spin-off starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, ‘1923,’ has been a total success for Paramount+ and the series will be back with a second season. Check out everything we know so far.

While there’s drama in the Yellowstone universe, apparently involving its star Kevin Costner, the spin-off starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, ‘1923,’ has been a total success for Paramount+. The first season finale is already here, and fans are dying to know when Season 2 is coming out, as well as cast and more.

While ‘Yellowstone’ is one of the most-watched series, ‘1923’ exceeded all the expectations by becoming the most-watched Paramount+ premiere in the US, with 7.4 million views. The series focuses on Jacob (Ford) and Cara Dutton (Mirren), who are struggling to survive a drought during the Great Depression in Montana and the consequences of the end of World War I in 1918.

“A big part of the story is that they face challenges from modernity and against their way of life, their freedom and the opportunities they've had. The looming depression and all the stresses, economic and social, lead to this very unstable moment in American history,” Ford explained to Vanity Fair.

When is the release date for the second season of ‘1923’?

While Season 1 just premiered its finale, Paramount already confirmed that the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel will have a second season. Just like the first one, it will have eight episodes too. However, it’s unknown when it will come out but it probably follows a similar structure, from December to February.

According to Newsweek, Harrison Ford confirmed during an interview on The Today Show in February that he'd be back for the second season. So, unless something happens, we can expect almost every cast member coming back.

However, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., won’t come back as he was killed in Episode 3. We also won’t see Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton in Season 2, as her character took her own life. Also, don’t expect Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary, as she was murdered in an act of revenge by Teonna.