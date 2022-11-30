1923 is the new Paramount+ production that portrays a new story from the world of the iconic Yellowstone series. Here, check out all about the upcoming starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

1923 is the new prequel to the Yellowstone world, which will star Oscar-winning actors Harrison Ford (Star Wars) and Helen Mirren (The Queen). The story is expected to have two seasons of eight episodes each, so we already know that the ending will be open-ended.

Pre-production began in Butte, Montana in July 2022, while filming officially kicked off on August 22. At the end of the month, Anaconda was chosen as another filming location. Throughout the series we will be seeing several locations, such as Hamilton, Pony, Park City and Valier in Montana. In addition to Africa and Europe.

Taylor Sheridan is the creator of the mother series that is constantly adding new stories to its universe. The Indiana Jones actor spoke about the production during an interview with Variety Fair and confessed "It's not just the physical life that's difficult. A big part of the story is that they face challenges from modernity and against their way of life, their freedom and the opportunities they've had. The looming depression and all the stresses, economic and social, lead to this very unstable moment in American history".

1923: Who are the cast?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in the original series from Yellowstone. They will play the married couple Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton. While Darren Mann and Brandon Sklenar will play the nephews, Jack and Spencer Dutton. Several other stars make up the cast, check out the list here:

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Caleb Martin as Dennis

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Jane Carlson as Lady Arthur, Countess of Sussex

Jeff Leaf as Charles Brewster

Rafe Soule as Young Arthur

Brian Knoebel as Groomsman 1

Hunter Goligoski as Soldier

Tim Mikulecky as Sergeant

1923: What is the spin-off about?

The next series to premiere was originally going to be called 1932, but eventually the producers changed their mind. The story will focus on the next two generations of the Dutton family, after 1883, and their struggle to survive the greatest drought, anarchy and prohibition. In addition, the Great Depression in Montana and the end of World War I in 1918 are set against the backdrop.

1923: When will it be released in streaming?

The first episode of the prequel will be added to the Paramount+ catalog on December 18, 2022 and episodes will be released on a weekly basis, making it the second Yellowstone spin-off to be available on the streaming platform. In total there will be two seasons of eight episodes each.