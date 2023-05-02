Sometimes for one reason or another it just doesn't pan out, here are 20 actors and actresses who turned down major movie roles.

Every actor or actress no matter how big has that one role that slips away. When we see a big hit like the Godfather or Iron Man it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role besides the iconic actors in them, but it happens more often than not, major roles are offered to major actors who say no.

When casting James Bond according to reports, the role is never “offered” merely the question asked if said actor wants the role of Bond. If they turn it down, it won’t seem like the role was rejected.

Here are 20 major actors and actresses that turned down big roles, some due to commitment, others due to not understanding the central story. Here are 20 actors who turned down big movie roles!

20. Viggo Mortensen as Wolverine in X-Men

The great Viggo Mortensen turned down the chance to play the iconic Marvel hero Wolverine in the original X-Men trilogy. Mortensen said no because he did not want to commit to playing the same character for the next 5-10 years.

19. Eddie Murphy in Ghostbusters and Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Eddie Murphy was one of the hottest young actors and comedians in the 1980s, being in demand meant that he had to turn down various roles. The first one was Ghostbusters due to commitments filming 48 hours, the other Who Framed Roger Rabbit, admitting he thought it was goofy to make a film with cartoon characters.

18. Sarah Michelle Gellar as Cher Horowitz in Clueless

Future Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar was offered the lead role in cult classic Clueless but had to say no due to conflicts with her All My Children schedule.

17. Drew Barrymore in Showgirls

Talk about dodging a bullet, it would have been career suicide for Drew Barrymore if she’d had said yes to one of the worst movies of all time. Barrymore was not a fan of the nudity; Elizabeth Berkley would take the role and that basically killed her career.

16. Matt Damon in The Dark Knight

According to reports the role of Harvey Dent, later Two-Face, was offered to Matt Damon who could not take the role due to scheduling. It would have been a very different kind of role for the talented actor.

15. Benicio del Toro in Star Wars Episode 1 as Darth Maul

Apparently, Benicio del Toro had signed on to play the young and overconfident Sith Lord but eventually backed out of the project when Maul’s lines were severely cut.

14. Leonardo DiCaprio as Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights

Leonardo DiCaprio was very interested in the role of Dirk Diggler in the in-your-face Boogie Nights. DiCaprio was committed to a little film called Titanic that only made him one of the biggest stars of all time.

13. Halle Berry as Annie Porter in Speed

Halle Berry missed out on Speed due to the script she had read had the bus parked in the parking lot the whole movie… doesn’t sound like a lot of Speed. The role eventually went to Sandra Bullock who had a much-improved version of the script.

12. Anne Hathaway in Silver Linings Playbook

In a role she surely would have knocked out of the park Anne Hathaway was set to play Tiffany in the Oscar film Silver Linings Playbook. The reason for walking out? Creative differences.

11. Jim Carrey in Elf

Jim Carrey was attached to the project way back in 1993, but the film would not be greenlit until about 10 years later. By then Carrey had been in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, so he walked out.

10. John Travolta in Forrest Gump

As odd as it sounds John Travolta was offered the role of Forrest Gump, he declined and cited it as one of the biggest mistakes of his career. That same year Travolta would star in Pulp Fiction, it did work out in the end.

9. Michelle Pfeiffer in The Silence of the Lambs

Michelle Pfeiffer turned down the role of FBI agent Clarice Starling because she was not comfortable with the film's message. Pfeiffer was not thrilled about Dr. Hannibal Lecter getting away at the end.

8. Josh Hartnett in Brokeback Mountain

Josh Hartnett has turned down a number of big roles in various films from Superman Returns to The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain was taken off the actor’s list due to obligations filming The Black Dahlia.

7. Emily Blunt as Black Widow in Iron Man 2

Before Scarlett Johansson hit it out of the park in Iron Man 2 as the Black Widow, Emily Blunt was offered the role. Blunt could not do the project as she was committed, although she did not want to, to Gulliver's Travels.

6. Jack Nicholson as Michael Corleone in The Godfather

The famed actor was offered the role of the sociopathic Michael Corleone by Paramount Pictures, who were looking to replace, fire, or not cast Al Pacino. Nicholson believed the role should go to an Italian and turned the part down.

5. Claire Danes as Rose in Titanic

In an interview Claire Danes admitted that she was offered the role of Rose for Titanic and while she had acted with Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet, it has been long rumored the two did not get along so well during that film.

4. Bette Midler as Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence in Sister Act

This one came from left field but to imagine Sister Act without Whoopi Goldberg is like doing Hamlet without Hamlet. Still, according to folklore, Bette Midler turned down the role intended for Whoopi Goldberg and later admitted to turning down the key female lead in Misery as well.

3. Harrison Ford as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park

Harrison Ford can sleep easy. He is a part of various movie franchises, but he was slated to play Dr. Alan Grant in the first Jurassic Park. Director Steven Spielberg admitted as much in a screening, but Ford had other ideas.

2. Brad Pitt as Neo in The Matrix

Brad Pitt was offered the role of Neo but was not interested in the series. Pitt would admit to saying no to Matrix in 2020, "I took the red pill. That's the only one I'm naming."

1. Matt Damon in Avatar

Due to filming The Bourne Ultimatum, Damon had to turn down the role of Jake Sully in Avatar. No harm no foul no, well he was offered 10% of the gross of the film by James Cameron. Damon mentioned in 2021, “You will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”

