Whether it’s from paranormal events or tragedies, these Mexican legends will keep you in suspense at night.

Many countries have a very rich history. Whatever the continent, different accounts of how the ancestors lived are preserved to this day.

In fact, some groups have generated stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. In the list of countries with an extensive and long-lived history, Mexico is definitely in the conversation.

Civilizations such as the Aztecs and the Maya have left a great influence on Mexican history. Part of that influence lies in urban legends, those stories that were passed down by word of mouth. These are 20 Mexican myths that are still alive today.

La Llorona

La Llorona, The Weeping Woman, is one of the most popular Mexican myths. In fact, multiple movies have been made inspired by this myth.

Legend has it that La Llorona was a very beautiful woman who was upset to see her divorced husband with a new wife. Blinded by the anger, she drowned her own children.

However, after realizing what she did and seeing her children’s bodies in the water, she dove into the river and never got out. In an effort to find her lost children, La Llorona now eternally searches for kids to make them their own. If people hear her cries during the night, they will perish.

Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl

Iztaccíhuatl was a princess who fell in love with Popocatépetl, one of her father's warriors. The princess' father sent the warrior to battle in Oaxaca, and made him a promise: if he returned victorious and with his enemy's head on his spear, he would give him his blessing to marry his daughter.

However, a false message arrived in that town, giving the news of Popocatepetl's death. Iztaccíhuatl was devastated, fell into depression and died of grief. The warrior ended up returning his enemy’s head on a spear, bleeding. When he found out about the princess’ death, he took her body to a mountain and the gods turned her into an inactive volcano.

Popocatepetl grabbed a torch and promised that nothing would extinguish the fire of the torch with which he watched over the body of his beloved. For this, the gods gave him eternity by turning him into an active volcano.

La Planchada

Eulalia was an excellent nurse who took care of her patients with professionalism and love. She was very dedicated and centered. However, one day she fell in love with a handsome doctor, Joaquín, and everything started to fall apart.

A year after they started dating, Joaquín left the city for a seminar. Eulalia later found out that he married another woman, went on honeymoon and quit his job. These events sent Eulalia straight into depression, which affected her work on a daily basis.

One night, one of her patients passed away due to her neglect. She got ill that same night, and ended up dying at the hospital where she worked. The legend says that she wanders through hospital corridors, miraculously healing some patients. Some say that she returned as a spirit nurse because of a sense of guilt, as if she was forever doomed to pay for her mistake in life.

Callejón del Beso

Ana was the daughter of a Spaniard who wanted her to marry a wealthy man. However, as she strolled through the streets of Guanajuato, she met a humble miner named Carlos. They fell in love instantly, and they started meeting in secret.

Ana’s father found out about them and locked Ana in her bedroom. When Carlos went to visit her, she noticed Ana’s bedroom sat in a very narrow alleyway. He saw another home with a balcony facing her bedroom.

Despite the owner raising the price to astronomic levels, Carlos gathered all the money he needed and bought the place, getting closer to her lover again. Ana’s father caught them kissing one night, and got so mad with his daughter that he ended up killing her with a dagger.

Carlos, trying to jump from his balcony to Ana’s bedroom, fell to the floor hitting his head in the third step and breaking his neck. That’s the reason why, if couples visit the Callejón del Beso (Kissing Alley), they have to kiss on the third step to enjoy a lifetime of luck in love.

La Quemada

Beatriz was a beautiful young woman who fell in love with a handsome italian, Martín de Scúpoli, after she arrived in Ciudad de México. However, Scúpoli was so delusionally in love with her that had to commit multiple murders.

Many men tried to conquer Beatriz’s heart, and Scúpoli would beat them all in duels. She was fed up with all the killings and made a shocking decision: she burned her face (hence her name “La Quemada”, which means “The burnt woman”) to avoid getting men’s attention.

Martín ended up marrying her anyway, since he loved her no matter how she looked. Since then Beatriz always wore a veil that covered her entire face.

Conejo en la luna

When the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl came down to earth in human form, he decided to tour the natural beauties of Mexico. At one point, the god decided to stop in a field to rest, but the night quickly caught up with him.

This caused him to go in search of food. While he could find absolutely nothing to eat, Quetzalcoatl came across a rabbit. The god asked the rabbit where he could find what he ate to survive.

The rabbit replied that he had grass to eat, but the god could not eat it because he might die. So, the rabbit told Quetzalcoatl that he could eat it so he would not die on the way. For the rabbit's sacrifice, the god raised it pointing to the moon, so that its image would remain forever in this star.

Colibrí maya

According to this Mayan legend, the gods, when they created all things on earth, gave each animal, each tree and each stone a job to do, but when they finished they realized that no one had been given the job of carrying wishes and thoughts from one place to another.

Since they had no more mud or corn to make another animal, they took a stone, carved an arrow, blew on it and the little arrow flew away: they had created the “Colibrí”, or hummingbird.

The men tried to catch the hummingbird to adorn themselves with its beautiful feathers, but the gods got angry and ordered: "if anyone catches it, they will be punished". Legend has it that if you meet this bird it is because someone is sure to send you good wishes and love. If they wish you well, it brings you the wish, but if it flies around your head, you must not touch it.

Sol y la Luna

It is said that many years ago, convinced that he did not belong to this world, a young man named Xutil asked his mother to go up to the sky. They began to walk on the roof of their house and realized that it was growing and had no end.

Away from the earth, Xutil told his mother that it was time to separate, that she should not cry because they would always see each other. She would be the Moon and would light the Earth at night, and he would be the Sun, and would provide warmth to men. This is how the Sun and the Moon were created, according to the Tseltales.

Nahual

During the pre-Hispanic era, people feared the nahuales, men who had the ability to turn into animals. They could be evil or benevolent, human or divine, but these transformations were not for everyone.

Tezcatlipoca was the god of night, obsidian, the north and witchcraft, and one of the gods who could transform himself. Just as Quetzalcoatl appeared as a feathered serpent and Huitzilopochtli as a hummingbird, he appeared as a jaguar.

Mulata de Córdoba

In 1618, in Villa de Córdoba de los Caballeros (today's Córdoba) lived a very beautiful mulatto woman named Soledad. In those times, mulattos had no rights and belonged to a low social stratum.

In the town it was rumored that Soledad was very good at healing by means of herbs and rituals, predicting eclipses, conjuring storms, tremors and provoking illnesses. This caused "la Mulata de Córdoba", as everyone knew her, to be branded as a witch and sorceress who had a pact with the devil.

The Holy Inquisition arrested her and sent her to the prison of the fort of San Juan de Ulúa, in the current port of Veracruz. In jail, the Mulata de Córdoba began to draw on the walls of the cell a ship with large sails, stranded at sea and which seemed that at any moment was going to set sail. Legend has it that one day Soledad “jumped” into her boat as part of the drawing, boarded the ship, disappeared and was never seen again.

Xtabay

Legend has it that Xtabay was a beautiful woman who now glides among the spiky thorns of a great tree: the ceiba. There, she brushes her hair and waits for the drunk and lost men who are stumbling through the night.

She then seduces them and leads them to curious methods of torture, sometimes ending in death, throwing them into the water, into the underworld. Even today, men all over Yucatan report encounters with the mysterious Xtabay.

Chaneques

The Chaneques are small, mischievous spirits with the appearance of children who hide things, appear to people and sometimes people ask them for favors in exchange for candy or coins.

Chaneque, according to the Nahuatl language, means "those who live in dangerous places". It is believed that they were minor gods of pre-Hispanic Mexican mythology and were in charge of protecting forests, jungles, springs, trees and animals.

According to this urban myth, they became so mischievous that they frightened people, making them lose their "tonalli" -spirit associated with the day of their birth-, which had to be recovered through a ritual, otherwise the person ran the risk of dying.

Mujer Herrada

A lonely clergyman decided to find a woman to live with, a decision that was criticized by many, including his best friend who was a blacksmith. The clergyman did not mind the situation and still lived with a woman named Juana in an old building in Oaxaca.

Late at night, the blacksmith received an insistent knock on his door. Two people asked him to put horseshoes on his mule. Believing it was a request from his friend the clergyman, the blacksmith kindly agreed. He took the horseshoes, and with nails, hammer and tongs he put the horseshoes on the mule.

The next morning, when he asked the clergyman the reasons for the favor, he told him that he had neither slaves nor a mule. When they went to tell Juana the curious story, they found her dead in her room with her hands and feet shod. Some theologians say that God turned Juana into a black mule and gave her to the demons to be shod in life until she died, so that the clergyman would pay for his sins.

Don Juan Manuel

A gentleman named Don Juan Manuel de Solórzano was considered a reference in New Spain. Don Juan Manuel was a character that inspired respect and was well known for his intelligence. The viceroy of New Spain offered him the important position of "private of the viceroy", a position that gave him many enemies within the government.

However, Don Juan Manuel had a great weakness: his jealousy. He was married to a beautiful woman named Marina, who usually received compliments from men. Frustrated at not being able to have children, Don Juan Manuel went to a convent and delegated his business to his nephew. His enemies began to spread the rumor that Marina had cheated on him. Disturbed by jealousy and fury in his heart, Don Juan Manuel made a pact with the devil: he promised him his soul in exchange for information about the man with whom Marina had cheated on him. Satan told him he had to kill the first man he saw at 11 o'clock at night.

When the gentleman complied, the devil told him that this was not the man he was looking for, and that he would have to repeat the same thing until the day he met the man he was looking for. Don Juan Manuel, by repeating this action, ended up killing his nephew. He then returned to the convent and asked the monk for a way to fulfill his penance. The knight was found on a pitchfork. It is said that the angels themselves put him there, to free him from his sins.

Aluxes de Yucatán

The aluxes are small mythological creatures of the Yucatan peninsula that are generally invisible and can assume a physical form similar to that of the Maya in their traditional clothing, but in miniature. They can make themselves present in front of humans when they feel playful or mischievous.

It is said that the aluxes protect many Mayan villages and areas that still exist to this day. Legend has it that if you build them a small house, they will guard your land for seven years. Many believe that they will help crops grow, call the rain and protect your land at night.

Princesa Donají

Legend has it that the princess "Donají" was the daughter of the Zapotec king "Cosijoeza", whose capital of his dominions was in Zaachila. Her name means "great soul" and when she was born, a priest from Mitla deciphered the sign of doom in the sky, which meant that she would sacrifice herself for the love of her Zapotec people.

When the Mixtecs and Zapotecs started to battle, she met the wounded Mixtec prince "Nucano", with whom she fell in love. When the Zapotecs were defeated, the Mixtecs asked for "Donají" as a pledge of peace.

The princess was then taken to live in a palace in Monte Alban. One night, when they tried to rescue her, she was sacrificed by a warrior. Her lover "Nucano" then governed the Zapotecs with love in memory of "Donají" and their bodies rested under the same tomb in Cuilapan.

Árbol del vampiro

In Guadalajara there is a very famous centennial tree located in the Belen Pantheon: the Vampire Tree. Legend has it that, around 1880, corpses of dogs and cats full of blood began to appear all over the municipality. Human bodies later began to appear in the same condition. Everyone agreed that it was the work of a vampire, and organized night stakeouts to capture him.

A wise old village healer told the villagers that the only way to kill the vampire was to stab him through the heart with a stake, carved from the branch of a tree called camichín. After killing him, the people buried him in the Belen Pantheon.

However, a live camichín branch began to wrap around the tomb with its trunk and roots, and the people did not want to cut it for fear that something worse would happen. Today, the vampire tree remains in the cemetery, but it is said that when it falls, the vampire will be released and will once again terrorize Guadalajara.

El águila, la serpiente y el nopal

This legend relates the reasons why Mexico City-Tenochtitlan was founded by the ancient Mexicans, and the origin of the emblem of the Mexican flag.

Cuaucóatl and Axolohua, two guardians of the war god Huitzilopochtli, the main god of the Mexica pantheon, were walking through a field full of reeds and fragrant sedges. Suddenly they realized that they were in the spot that the god had indicated as the place where the city of Tenochtitlan was to be founded.

The two guardians went to Temazcatitlan, the place where the Mexica were, to tell Cuauhtlaquezqui, the priest and earthly incarnation of the god Huitzilopochtli himself, of the wonder they had seen. However, the priest told them that they had to go to see a quiet eagle standing on a wild nopal cactus to find the heart of Copil, the son of Malinalli, Huitzilopochtli's sister.

When the Mexica saw the eagle standing on the nopal, they observed that there were scattered on the ground heads, feet and bones of precious birds devoured by the eagle. When the eagle saw the Mexica, it bowed its head respectfully. At that moment, the voice of Huitzilopochtli was heard, celebrating the arrival of the Mexica to the right place to found the city.

El Chupacabras

The Chupacabras is a legendary cryptid, described as a creature that attacks animals of different species in livestock or rural areas. It is believed to attack domestic animals, especially goats.

The Chupacabras attack by sucking all the blood from the animal's body. It is commonly described as a heavy creature, the size of a small bear and with a row of spines spanning from the neck to the base of the tail.

El charro negro

El Charro Negro was a teenager tired of his endless poverty. No matter how hard he worked, the money was never enough and he had to walk around all day with his hands full of dirt.

Some time later, his parents died. Left alone, Charro's misery increased considerably, so he made a decision that would change his life: he invoked the devil to ask him for wealth.

Satan offered him infinite amounts of money in exchange for his soul. El Charro accepted, time went by and he realized he was tired of spending his wealth on women, gambling, wine and expensive suits. Besides, no one wanted him and he was more alone than ever.

When the devil appeared to collect his part of the bargain, El Charro tried to escape. However, the devil took him and his horse to hell, and uses him from time to time to collect unpaid debts owed to Satan by some of the earth's inhabitants.