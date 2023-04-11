They are some of the most brutal and impressive movies in Hollywood, war movies. Here are 20 great war films.

War is hell, the aspect of capturing a war on film can be very hard as well. At one end the director must respect those who fell in combat and on the other showcase to the audience the brutality and even brotherhood that takes place in war.

This list will focus exclusively on films that have war as their main showcase, while there are other films which take place during a war. This list will narrow down films that directly have to do with the battlefield.

Below are 20 must-see war movies that will leave you captivated and give the viewer the true insight on war and the difficulty of living through it.

20. Good Morning Vietnam

A comedy but an essential comedy showcasing the other aspect of war. Downtime entertainment. Robin Williams is at his best as a war time DJ who is trying to provide the best entertainment possible for the soldiers, to the dismay of his supervising Lieutenant.

19. 1917

Shot to look like one continuous take, 1917 is a cinematic masterpiece and a telling account of two British soldiers who need to get a message out at all costs.

18. Letters from Iwo Jima

Clint Eastwood's 2006 film shot with the protagonist speaking in Japanese is a masterpiece. The duality of the “enemy” seen through the eyes of the Japanese soldiers at the battle of Iwo Jima.

17. The Thin Red Line

The Thin Red Line is a multi-layered, multiple voice over movie of a group of soldiers during the battle of Mount Austen during World War II. It was director Terrence Malick's first film in 20 years and has an all-star cast.

16. Casualties of War

Based on real life events Sean Penn and Michael J. Fox star in a gut-wrenching film about a group of soldiers who kidnap a Vietnamese woman and rape and murder her.

15. Courage Under Fire

The first film that depicted the Gulf War focused on a huge point of conflict at the time, women in the battlefield. The film stars Meg Ryan and an always amazing Denzel Washington. The story works backwards as Washington tries to gather evidence to turn Ryan’s Captain Karen Walden into the first woman to receive the medal of honor.

14. Black Hawk Down

Black Hawk Down depicts the 1992 conflict in Somalia where a black hawk helicopter is downed during a mission. The film received critical acclaim but was also hit with various inaccuracies, nonetheless it is an intense movie.

13. From Here to Eternity

A look at the life in the military just days before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Made in 1953, the controversial movie showcases what it’s like to be a soldier, often showing the abuses they go through, as well as their womanizing, and drinking.

12. Born on the Fourth of July

Oliver Stone directs a masterpiece as Tom Cruise stars as Ron Kovic, a Vietnam war soldier who is paralyzed in battle and returns home to deal with his struggles and later become an anti-war activist.

11. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

It may not be the first war film one thinks of but Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is a masterpiece of a movie. During the Napoleonic Wars, Captain Jack Aubrey of HMS Surprise is ordered to intercept the heavy frigate Acheron, a French privateer. The film deals with a crew that is on the verge of mutiny and how Aubrey keeps it together to continue their pursuit.

10. The Deer Hunter

A landmark film, the Deer Hunter is what happens as a result of war, three friends go off to fight in Vietnam only for all three of them to come back forever changed. The residuals of war and the heartbreak of loss make The Deer Hunter a must-see film.

9. Glory

A riveting film that stars Matthew Broderick as Col. Robert Gould Shaw who is given the command of the all-African American regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry. The all-star cast consists of Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.

8. Patton

General George S. Patton comes to life as George C. Scott gives a riveting performance as the eccentric general who lived the life of a soldier during World War II and earned great victories but also difficult defeats. Patton won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

7. All Quiet on the Western Front

The story of German schoolboys who are inspired to serve in World War I but get more than they bargained for. The film focuses on the brutal life of a soldier at war, from little sleep, food, and the desire to just stay alive.

6. Full Metal Jacket

Stanley Kubrick's take on the war in Vietnam deals with many themes from previous movies, mind manipulation, in it we follow soldiers as they go through the grueling experience of basic training and later the lies of the war itself in the siege of Huế.

5. Platoon

In 1986 Oliver Stone wrote and directed one of the most brutal films about the Vietnam war, a film that follows a Platoon of soldiers in 1967 with the 5th Infantry Division near the Cambodian border. Stone presents the duality of war, the brutal and human side of conflict. The cast by today’s standards is all-star.

4. Paths to Glory

Stanley Kubrick's World War I epic about a commanding officer of French soldiers who refuse to continue a suicidal attack, and who are later court marshalled has that Kubrick touch. The lead is played by Kirk Douglas, in 1992, the film was deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

3. Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s amazing account of the Dunkirk evacuation was visually stunning, as the movie overlaps three different timelines at once. Nolan outdoes himself by directing a film that has little to no dialogue and relies on music and cinematography.

2. Apocalypse Now

A brutal and surreal look at the war in Vietnam, a special ops soldier must go into the heart of the jungle to find an out-of-control AWOL Colonel Kurtz, played magnificently by Marlon Brando. Apocalypse Now would go on to win many awards and has been re-released twice and is considered one of the best war movies of all time.

1. Saving Private Ryan

The best war film ever made came from the mind of Steven Spielberg, the opening scene of D-Day is some of the most gripping cinema you will ever see. The documentary style in which the film is shot takes the audience up close and personal to the horrors of World War II. The plot is about a group of soldiers who must save one Private who has lost all his brothers during the war.