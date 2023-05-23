Being in front of the camera is important to getting yourself out there, a picture at times can speak louder than words and that is the case with many celebrities who begin their careers modeling.

Below are 20 major celebrities that started out as models, they would eventually find their way to the small or big screen and have been long term successes in Hollywood.

20. Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn was a big star runway model and worked for brands such as Victoria’s Secret. Eventually Romijn would land big roles in the original X-Men saga and stay working in the industry since then.

19. Amanda Seyfried

The talented Amanda Seyfried got her first movie role at the age of 15 but had worked as a model from the age of four. From print ads to clothing brands, Seyfried has been in front of a camera from an early age.

18. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg began his career as an underwear model before taking on the name Marky Mark in the rap game. Wahlberg would eventually land his big break in Boogie Nights and work with some of the best actors and directors since.

17. Tyrese Gibson

Before he was a part of the Fast and the Furious franchise, Gibson was a model and would eventually work on other major projects like Transformers.

16. Ashton Kutcher

Before getting his major break on That’s 70’s Show, Ashton Kutcher was a model after being discovered, he would even be up for “Male Model of the Year” back in 1997.

15. Gisele Bündchen

Brazilian superstar model was the face of various products and brands until her big screen break in the comedy Taxi. She later took it up a notch in the film The Devil Wears Prada.

14. Kate Upton

Kate Upton was literally the IT girl of the 2010s, the mega super model would eventually make her way into films, with nothing of great note, Upton has managed to build an empire and is fondly remembered for her model days.

13. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was a model and cover girl before getting her major break in music videos and working on films like Gone Girl and We are Your Friends.

12. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has done it all in Hollywood and began doing photoshoots before becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Jolie has done a varied body of work, today the actress is dedicated to her philanthropic work.

11. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz was a cover girl and did toothpaste commercials before striking it big with The Mask and There Something About Mary. Diaz would later do Charlie’s Angles and other major motion pictures before taking some time off.

10. Jennifer Lawrence

Before becoming an A-list Oscar caliber actress, Jennifer Lawrence began as a model for brands such as Abercrombie. Lawrence since has built an amazing filmography which includes great films like American Hustle and the X-Men First Class movies.

9. Sofia Vergara

Before getting her big break on Univision the Colombian bombshell started as an ad-girl for various brands in the US and her native Colombia. Vergara would later star in movies and the hit TV show Modern Family.

8. Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger was a fashion model after an injury forced her to quit ballet. Later she got her big break in National Treasure, and showed her acting chops in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Bastards as Bridget von Hammersmark.

7. Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne was a teenage model until breaking out in the film Les Misérables, and The Danish Girl. The Theory of Everything earned the actor his first Academy Award in 2015.

6. Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich began her modeling career at age 12, working with international magazines including Vogue and Cosmopolitan. Doing campaigns for Dior, Versace, Calvin Klein, and Armani. Eventually she got her big break in the cult classic The Fifth Element.

5. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne began her career as a model in campaigns for Burberry, Chanel, and Zara, worked as a runway model Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Oscar de la Renta, and more. Eventually Cara Delevingne began her acting career in Anna Karenina. Later she starred in Suicide Squad.

4. Halle Berry

Halle Berry was a runner up in the Miss USA pageant in 1986, quickly she moved to modeling and would get her first major film roles in the 1990s with The Flintstones, Solomon & Sheba, and Losing Isaiah. She would later land her biggest role as Storm in the X-Men series and work on many more films since then.

3. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was already a promising ballet dancer until an injury forced her to put her dance career on hold. Later she began modeling and would be discovered in Los Angeles and starred in movies like Monster, Prometheus, Mad Max: Fury Road, Snow White and the Huntsman, Atomic Blonde, and Old Guard.

2. Channing Tatum

Before becoming a full-time actor Channing Tatum worked as a model in campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch, Gap, American Eagle, Pepsi, and more. Later Tatum did television commercials before landing roles in films like Coach Carter and Step Up.

1.Pamela Anderson

The blonde bombshell had done modeling work and had posed for Playboy before landing her first role on Home Improvement. Later Anderson would become an icon after being on Baywatch and starring in various movies in the 1990s.