From great actors and actresses to celebrated athletes, many celebs are not just one trick ponies. They have other hidden talents that you may not know about.

Here are 20 celebrities and their hidden talents ranging from pilots to board game champions to lion tamers!

20. Christopher Walken—lion-tamer

The iconic Oscar winning actor is reported to be a lion tamer, the claim came from the actor himself who said that taming lions is like taming a house cat.

19. Harrison Ford—pilot

One of the greatest actors of all-time is also a pilot, Ford has been flying his whole life and has won numerous awards for his flying abilities.

18. Susan Sarandon—ping pong player

The legendary actress is all skill on the ping pong table, she became a huge fan of ping pong after attending a ping pong SPiN dedicated to the sport.

17. Aaron Paul—dog whisperer

The famed Breaking Bad actor is a huge dog lover and said to be able to communicate with man’s best friend. Paul was able to identify the sex of various dogs live on Jimmy Kimmel just by patting their backs.

16. Conan O’Brien—tap dancer

The famed late-night host took up tap dancing as a child for no other reason than he was told in order to succeed in show business you needed to learn how to tap. Conan was the only child in a class of adults who took tap dancing.

15. Mike Tyson—pigeon racer

The badest man to ever put on a pair of boxing gloves, Mike Tyson is also a pigeon racer and expert in pigeon raising. Tyson says it has always been able to give him a peace of mind to race his pigeons.

14. Snoop Dogg – American Football Coach

Snoop Dogg is an avid sports lover, so much so that he has even taken up coaching little league Football. Snoop has been photographed telling his boys how to run plays and defend the line.

13. Justin Bieber – Rubik’s Cube master

The talented singer is also a Rubik’s Cube master, being able to solve the puzzle cube in two minutes as documented by an appearance on television.

12. Lady Gaga – Cook

Aside from making killer tracks Lady Gaga also makes great dishes. She is known for being a master cook and making great homemade pasta.

11. Chris Paul – Bowler

Aside from having an accomplished NBA career which has seen Paul play in 12- NBA All-Star games, he is also a very good bowler. It’s his main off court hobby.

10. Mayim Bialik – PhD in neuroscience

Not only was Mayim Bialik a genius on the Big Bang Theory, but she is also one in real life. Bialik has a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA and returned to acting after getting her diploma.

9. Margot Robbie—tattoo artist

The Barbie and Suicide Squad star claims to be a great tattoo artist, even stating she has 100 tattoos under her belt. Robbie has admitted she loves tattooing, but she is not very good at it.

8. Geena Davis—archer

The Quick Change actress is an accomplished archer and even competed in the U.S. Olympic semifinals for archery. While she did not get a chance to go to the Olympic games, she did come in 24th of 300 archers.

7. Jennifer Garner—clogger

Jennifer Garner has many talents, one of them is clogging. It’s when the dancer wears wooden shoes to crack their moves in. Garner claims to be very good once the music gets going.

6. Arnold Schwarzenegger – Tanks Driver

The action movie star when he was 18 was a part of the Austrian army and drove a tank. Decades later he purchased that exact same tank that he rode in via his connections in the White House.

5. Beyonce—Connect 4 champion

When you are on the road as often as Beyonce is when touring, you need to pass the time. Beyonce is said to be a master Connect 4 champion. So be careful when playing a board game with Beyonce.

4. Ellen Page—juggler

Ellen Page is a talented actress, but she also has a hidden talent… she is a master juggler. She knows how to juggle more than three balls and change directions of the balls.

3. Angelina Jolie—master knife-thrower

One of the best actresses of her generation, Angelina Jolie is said to have learned how to throw a knife on the set of Tomb Raider. She collected all kinds of weapons as a child and is very agile with a knife.

2. John Travolta – Pilot

John Travolta is not only a great dancer but a certified commercial pilot. Travolta owns various planes and even flew a commercial plane once.

1.Tom Cruise – Everything

Tom Cruise does everything, rides motorcycles, flies planes, helicopters, has a real estate license, can hold his breath for six minutes, and does his own stunts.