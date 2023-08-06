The entertainment industry seems to have no limits. The number of crossovers between various fields, professions or particular subjects is almost endless.

As far as movies and television are concerned, it is not only actors who shine on the screen. From time to time, unexpected characters appear who have a more than familiar face.

Cameos are colorful details that add a distinctive touch to the content. Here are 20 cameos made by top athletes in movies or TV shows.

Lance Armstrong – Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Lance Armstrong, the former professional cyclist, made a cameo appearance in the comedy film “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004) as himself. The cameo aged poorly after Armstrong’s doping scandal in which all his post-1998 accomplishments were stripped away.

Vince Vaughn’s character Peter gets scared about the championship, and decides to head home. At the airport bar, however, he meets Lance Armstrong, who gives him an inspirational speech about sportsmanship.

LeBron James – Trainwreck

NBA superstar LeBron James made a memorable cameo in the comedy film “Trainwreck” (2015) where he played a fictionalized version of himself. LeBron is considered Aaron Conners’ best friend, the main character’s love interest.



LeBron is shown multiple times in the movie, including giving relationship advice to Aaron and being involved in some interactions with other characters. “The King” actually got a lot of praise for his comedic skills.

David Beckham – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Someone that didn’t have a good experience on a cameo was David Beckham. The soccer legend appeared in the film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (2017).



Beckham played a cameo role as Trigger, a noble knight, but he was flooded by critics for his performance. “This is the worst performance I have ever had the misfortune to witness“, “The only thing I know about King Arthur is that David Beckham can’t act. And I think I already knew that,” were some of the messages from Twitter users.

Brett Favre – There’s Something About Mary

NFL quarterback Brett Favre also had a memorable cameo in a movie. Favre was part of the comedy film “There’s Something About Mary” (1998), where he played himself in a hilarious scene.



Cameron Diaz’s character, Mary, is reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Ted. Ted tells Mary that he called Brett Favre to pick up Warren, Mary’s current boyfriend, and bring him to the airport. Brett Favre then appears in the scene, he says hello to Mary and then leaves.

Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams – Seinfeld

Baseball stars Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams appeared in an episode of the sitcom “Seinfeld” (1996) titled “The Abstinence.” They played themselves and were involved in a storyline about George Costanza.



George Costanza is working as the assistant to the traveling secretary for the New York Yankees. He is trying to impress Jeter and Williams by giving them batting advice. However, his advice is based on his own (flawed) understanding of physics, and it does not go over well with the two stars, which share a hilarious dialogue with George.

Ken Griffey Jr. – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. made a cameo appearance in the legendary sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (1994), in an episode titled “Love Hurts.” He played himself and had a humorous interaction with Will Smith’s character.



He meets Will at a carnival. Griffey teases him about having a woman fight his battles for him, and Will gets triggered. However, they eventually make up, and Griffey gives Will some advice about standing up for himself.

John McEnroe – Mr. Deeds

Tennis legend John McEnroe was a character on and off the court. His antics were recognized globally, and a movie appearance was bound to happen. McEnroe made a cameo appearance in the comedy film “Mr. Deeds” (2002), playing himself.



McEnroe joins Deeds in a short series of drunk adventures. For example, they throw eggs at a car passing by. McEnroe also jumps over a car that tried to run over him, and he then swears at the driver in typical McEnroe style.

Mike Tyson – The Hangover

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson had a random and hilarious cameo in the comedy film “The Hangover” (2009). The four main characters discover that they accidentally stole Tyson’s pet tiger during their wild night in Las Vegas.



They go to Tyson’s mansion to explain the situation. They approach Tyson, who is vibing to Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” and suddenly punches one of the guys, knocking him out. He suddenly calms himself down and cooperates with the group.

Stephen Curry – Family Guy

NBA’s best shooter of all time Stephen Curry made a cameo appearance in the Family Guy episode “Passenger Fatty-Seven”. He plays himself, and he meets Peter Griffin and the guys who are visiting San Francisco for a guys trip.



Peter notices Curry standing on the corner of a street and asks him to take him to one of his playoff press conferences. Peter would then sit on Curry’s lap as if he was Riley Curry, Steph’s daughter, and proceeded to say funny things acting like a child.

Serena Williams – Glass Onion

Tennis champion Serena Williams made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” She plays herself, and she is featured in a scene where she is offering virtual workouts via a Mirror-like fitness app at Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) home gym.



She offers to give Blanc (Daniel Craig) a sweat session, but he is too knee-deep in detective work with Monáe’s character (Janelle Monáe) to oblige. She appears on a large screen in Bron’s gym, and she is wearing a workout outfit and holding a tennis racket, talking to Blanc and Monáe about the importance of staying fit.

Shaquille O’Neal – Grown Ups 2

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal appeared in the comedy film “Grown Ups 2” (2013) as Fluzoo, a police officer. His charismatic personality allows him to have a touch of joy and humor everytime he’s on a screen.



This time, Shaq is working as a police officer in the fictional town of Stanton, where the film is set. “Fluzoo” and another officer give the main characters a “presidential police escort” to Becky’s ballet recital at McDonough Elementary School, where Lenny encounters Tommy, who openly threatens him.

Aaron Rodgers – Game of Thrones

NFL legend Aaron Rodgers made a cameo appearance in an episode of the series Game of Thrones. Rodgers was dressed as a soldier, and he was fighting for Cersei in the Battle of King’s Landing.



Rodgers’s cameo appearance was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. He appeared for a few seconds in the background of a scene, and he was easily mistaken for one of the other soldiers.

Charles Barkley – Suits

Basketball legend Charles Barkley had a cameo in an episode of the TV series “Suits” (2011). Barkley, who previously said that he was a major fan of the show, played himself.



As one of Harvey Specter’s clients, Barkley’s called in to help the Specter Pearson Litt partner out of a jam when Harvey gets into it with another non-name partner. However, things don’t go as Harvey hoped so, and Barkley ends up storming off the dinner table, with Harvey sitting in disbelief.

Michael Jordan – Space Jam

While this is definitely more than a cameo, it can’t be left off the list. Basketball legend Michael Jordan starred in the live-action/animated film “Space Jam” (1996), where he played a fictionalized version of himself.



The legendary film combined basketball and cartoon characters in a comedic adventure. It was also very well received by critics and is highly regarded as one of the best sports films of all time.

Ronda Rousey – Fast and Furious 7

Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey made a cameo appearance in the film “Fast and Furious 7” (2015). Rousey played Kara, a skilled fighter part of Owen Shaw’s team.



She is seen fighting against Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) inside Shaw’s compound. Letty and the team are trying to find Shaw’s brother, Deckard, but she is interrupted by Kara, which then fights her.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Airplane!

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a memorable cameo in the comedy film “Airplane!” (1980), where he played a co-pilot named Roger Murdock. His deadpan delivery and comedic timing added to the film’s humor in a memorable scene.

Kareem got into an exchange with an 11-year-old boy named Joey while on a flight. Joey approached Murdock and asked him if he was Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. The 7 foot 2 inch Jabbar stayed in character until Joey blew his cover, and the NBA legend put him in his place.

Hulk Hogan – Rocky III

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan appeared in the film “Rocky III” (1982) as Thunderlips, a wrestler who fights Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in an exhibition match. The scene takes place after Rocky has defeated Apollo Creed in a rematch.



Rocky is feeling confident and invincible, and he agrees to fight Thunderlips. The match is a publicity stunt, and it is not meant to be taken seriously. However, Thunderlips is a skilled wrestler, and he gives Rocky a major run for his money.

Kobe Bryant – Modern Family

NBA legend Kobe Bryant made a cameo appearance in the comedy series “Modern Family”. Kobe played as himself and had a brief cameo with some interactions with the Dunphy family.



In the last episode of the first season of Modern Family, the main characters attended the Staples Center to watch a Los Angeles Lakers game. In the hallway before entering the stadium, the main characters meet the famous basketball player. Of course, the family starts to scream with excitement and engage in a small conversation with Bryant.

Neymar – Money Heist

Soccer player Neymar had a cameo appearance in the third season of “Money Heist” (2016). He appeared as a monk, and shared the script with actors Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Álvaro Morte (El Profesor) in the famous scene of the Monastery.



In the middle of an argument between The Professor and Berlin for jeopardizing the plan to rob the Bank of Spain, Neymar appears as Joao, a monk of the Monastery, where the whole robbery was being gestated. Berlin talks a little bit with him, and the funny bit about the scene is that Joao says that he hates “football and parties”, the exact opposite of Ney’s actual personality.

Tom Brady – Living with Yourself

NFL quarterback Tom Brady made a cameo appearance in the Netflix comedy series “Living with Yourself” (2019), playing himself. He had a humorous interaction with Miles Elliot, the main character played by Paul Rudd.



The scene takes place at the Top Happy Spa, where Miles (Paul Rudd) undergoes a procedure that creates a better version of himself. Brady is seen walking out of the spa, and he greets Miles. He then gives him a mischievous grin before revealing that he is “six.”